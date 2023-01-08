Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 319

Ukraine shelling damages two power plants in Donetsk: Officials

Two thermal power plants were damaged by Ukrainian shelling in Russian-controlled parts of the country’s Donetsk region, according to Moscow-installed officials on Sunday.

Preliminary information indicated injuries in the shelling in Zuhres and Novyi Svit, the officials stated on their Telegram monitoring channel.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Zelensky introduces sanctions against 119 Russian cultural figures

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on Sunday introducing sanctions against Russian film director Nikita Mikhalkov and 118 others, according to a document published on the website of Ukraine’s presidential office.

The sanctions were also introduced, among others, against opera singer Anna Netrebko, philosopher Alexander Dugin, General Director of the Rossiya Segodnya media group Dmitry Kiselyov, Editor-in-Chief of the RT TV channel Margarita Simonyan, political scientists, singers and actors.

The list also includes several Ukrainian citizens.

The sanctions include blocked bank accounts, the suspension of economic and financial obligations, the cessation of cultural exchanges and cooperation, a ban on entering Ukraine, the revocation of Ukrainian state awards and others. These restrictions will be in effect for ten years.

In December 2022, Zelensky introduced sanctions against seven priests of the canonic Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).

Foreign aid to Ukraine a money laundering scheme: Head of Chechnya

The Western aid to Ukraine is a working money laundering scheme, Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel.

“I see that some are worried about the foreign aid to Ukraine. Do not worry! This is a working money laundering scheme. Western and Ukrainian officials will embezzle these funds, and no more than 15% of the entire aid will reach the trenches,” he stated.

Kadyrov also noted that there is no need to worry about hostilities currently happening on Russian territory.

“These are our regions, which opted to join our state for the sake of protection of their people from Satanist actions of Ukrainian and NATO nationalists,” he added.

Time is not on Kiev’s side in Ukrainian conflict: former US officials

Ukraine’s economy and military potential are currently fully dependent on the Western support while time is not on the side of Ukraine, ex-US Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice (in office 2005-2009) and former US Secretary of Defense Robert Gates (in office from 2006 to 2011) said in a joint opinion piece published by the Washington Post on its website on Saturday.

They assert that Ukraine’s economy and military capability entirely depend on supplies from the West, above all, from the US. If the Ukrainian army does not achieve a major breakthrough, Western pressure on Kiev to negotiate a ceasefire “will grow as months of military stalemate pass,” the authors note.

According to them, “the only way to avoid such a scenario is for the United States and its allies to urgently provide Ukraine with a dramatic increase in military supplies and capability — sufficient to deter a renewed Russian offensive and to enable Ukraine to push back Russian forces in the east and south.”

“What is needed now are decisions by the United States and its allies to provide the Ukrainians the additional military equipment they need — above all, mobile armor,” the former US officials write.

According to the Pentagon’s estimates, since the onset of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the US has provided over $24.2 bln in military aid to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Russian officials have repeatedly noted the danger of Western weapon supplies to Ukraine ending up in other regions. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov cautioned that the militarization of Ukraine by the West directly threatens European and global security.

US asks Italy to send air defense systems to Ukraine

The US has asked Italy to provide air defence systems to Ukraine during a conversation between two officials.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan asked Francesco Talo, an adviser to the Italian PM, Giorgia Meloni, for Rome to provide the systems as soon as possible, according to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Sullivan referred to the Italian-French SAMP/T air defence system, according to undisclosed sources in Washington quoted by the newspaper.

After a conversation with Meloni, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on 27 December that Italy was considering supplying Ukraine with air defence systems.