Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 308

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree banning the sale of oil and oil products to nations participating in the price cap.

The G7, the European Union and Australia agreed to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from December 5 due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s decree stated: “This … comes into force on February 1, 2023, and applies until July 1, 2023.”

Crude oil exports will be banned from February 1 but the Russian government will determine the date for the oil products ban, which could begin later.

The decree includes a clause that allows Putin to overrule the ban in exceptional cases.

Serbia influenced by Russia: Kosovan minister

Kosovan Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla stated Serbia is under the influence of Russia and aims to destabilise Kosovo by supporting the Serb minority in the north who have been blocking roads.

“It is precisely Serbia, influenced by Russia, that has raised a state of military readiness and that is ordering the erection of new barricades, in order to justify and protect the criminal groups that terrorise … citizens of Serb ethnicity living in Kosovo,” Svecla said in a statement.

Serbs in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo put up new barricades hours after Serbia said it had put its army on the highest combat alert following weeks of escalating tensions between Belgrade and Pristina.

Serbia denies trying to destabilise its neighbour and says it wants to protect its minority there.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic noted Serbia would “continue to fight for peace and seek compromise solutions”.