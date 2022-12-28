Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 308

Italy reaffirms full support for Ukraine
Italy’s government has pledged its support for Kyiv and reiterated its commitment to achieving a “just peace” for Ukraine, it said in a statement following a phone call between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“[Prime Minister] Meloni renewed the Italian government’s full support for Kyiv in the political, military, economic and humanitarian fields, to repair energy infrastructure and [to work] for the future reconstruction of Ukraine,” the statement said.
In a tweet, Zelensky thanked Meloni for her “solidarity and comprehensive support” and said Italy was considering providing Kyiv with air defence systems.
Putin bans oil exports to price cap countries
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree banning the sale of oil and oil products to nations participating in the price cap.
The G7, the European Union and Australia agreed to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from December 5 due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Kremlin’s decree stated: “This … comes into force on February 1, 2023, and applies until July 1, 2023.”
Crude oil exports will be banned from February 1 but the Russian government will determine the date for the oil products ban, which could begin later.
The decree includes a clause that allows Putin to overrule the ban in exceptional cases.
Serbia influenced by Russia: Kosovan minister
Kosovan Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla stated Serbia is under the influence of Russia and aims to destabilise Kosovo by supporting the Serb minority in the north who have been blocking roads.
“It is precisely Serbia, influenced by Russia, that has raised a state of military readiness and that is ordering the erection of new barricades, in order to justify and protect the criminal groups that terrorise … citizens of Serb ethnicity living in Kosovo,” Svecla said in a statement.
Serbs in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo put up new barricades hours after Serbia said it had put its army on the highest combat alert following weeks of escalating tensions between Belgrade and Pristina.
Serbia denies trying to destabilise its neighbour and says it wants to protect its minority there.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic noted Serbia would “continue to fight for peace and seek compromise solutions”.
‘Freedom comes at a high price’: Zelensky
In a message to Ukrainians, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram: “In this battle, we have one powerful and effective weapon. The hammer and sword of our spirit and consciousness. Courage and bravery. Virtues that incline us to do good deeds and overcome evil.”
He added: “The main act of courage is endurance and bringing one’s work to the end in spite of everything. The truth illuminates our path. We know it. We protect it. Our truth is a struggle for freedom. Freedom comes at a high price. But slavery costs even more.”
Russia’s economic recovery lies in consumer demand: Official
Recovering consumer demand and helping the corporate sector become profitable are the biggest tasks for the Russian government to address in 2023, the first deputy prime minister, Andrei Belousov, said.
Russia’s economy is set to contract for the second year in 2023 as Western sanctions take effect and a “partial mobilisation” bill is changing Russia’s workforce.
“The consumer market is recovering very slowly,” Belousov stated in an interview on state television.
He referred to the situation as something “close to stagnation”.
“This is above all because our real wage growth is recovering very slowly and, in turn, is the flip side of a low unemployment rate,” Belousov continued, adding, “The price of high employment is very slow real wage growth”.
Inflation is projected to be 5-6 percent next year but Belousov expects it to drop lower, which could allow the Bank of Russia to ease monetary policy and foster growth.