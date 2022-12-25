Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 305

Ukrainian adviser slams calls to negotiate with Russia
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has hit out at those calling for Kyiv to seek peace talks with Russia, referencing Moscow’s relentless pounding of the country’s power grid since October.
Ukrainian officials say Moscow has already fired over 1,000 rockets at key energy infrastructure, warning of a bitter winter with huge deficits in power and water pumping capacity.
“I’ll remind those who propose to take into account [Russian] ‘peace’ initiatives: Right now, Russia is ‘negotiating’, killing Kherson residents, wiping out Bakhmut, destroying Kyiv/Odesa grids, torturing civilians in Melitopol,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
“Russia wants to kill with impunity. Shall we allow it?” he asked.
Ukraine’s DM says Kherson attack calls for more weapon deliveries
Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said the attack in Kherson was evidence that Kyiv should be sent more artillery to defend itself from Russian attacks.
President Volodymyr Zelensky conducted a trip to Washington, DC, earlier this week in which he secured a $1.8bn military aid package, including a Patriot missile battery and precision-guided bombs for Ukrainian fighter jets.
A Russian attack on the city of Kherson has killed at least 10 people, Ukrainian authorities have confirmed.
Ukraine will be able to prevent such tragedies if it has more means of counter-battery warfare, more artillery and more long-range ammunition.
Thus, russian murderers will be punished and driven out from Ukraine.
2/2 https://t.co/sYEUf4imT5
— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) December 24, 2022
Kuleba thanks Blinken for ‘tireless work’ mobilising support for Ukraine
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his “tireless work” in support of Ukraine.
Kuleba’s tweet followed a speech in which the US official renewed Washington’s commitment to stand with Kyiv as it battles the ongoing Russian invasion.
Thank you @SecBlinken for these kind words and your tireless work to mobilize support for Ukraine this year. It was an honor to have you as a special guest of Ukrainian Ambassadors Conference 2022. Merry Christmas to your family and all Americans. https://t.co/Cvnm17xMK9
— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) December 24, 2022
Moscow blames pro-Kyiv forces for Kherson attack
The Russian-installed governor in Kherson has accused Kyiv of being behind the shelling that killed at least 10 people earlier on Saturday.
“This is a disgusting provocation with the obvious aim of blaming the Russian armed forces,” Volodymyr Saldo wrote on Telegram.
Russia controls most but not all of the Kherson region. The city of Kherson was recaptured by Ukrainian forces in November in a major blow to the Russian military.
Ukrainian presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko stated the attack came from a grad multiple rocket launcher.
Ukraine will create its own Christmas miracle: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukrainians will create their own miracle this Christmas by remaining unbowed despite Russian attacks targeting key infrastructure.
“Even in complete darkness, we will find each other to hug each other tightly. And if there is no heat, we will embrace each other for a long time to warm one another,” Zelensky stated.
“We will smile and be happy, as always. There is one difference – we will not wait for a miracle, since we are creating it ourselves,” he added.
Zelensky made his remarks in a video address to Ukrainians who celebrate Christmas in December. Most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians and mark the occasion in early January.
Ukraine spy chief says threat of invasion from Belarus low
The director of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, Kyrylo Budanov, has told the New York Times that Russia is staging a “disinformation campaign” to persuade Kyiv to relocate part of its troops away from the combat zone in the southeast.
Russia sent conscripts to its military bases in allied Belarus and moved troops by rail, raising concerns that it might attempt a second siege of the capital from the north.
While the threat of such an event cannot be ruled out, Budanov said Russia was trying to convince Ukraine of this possibility in order to gain ground in the southeast.
In Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, Wagner mercenaries were deployed to deliver a breakthrough after months-long battles.
“Wagner units … need to show they are a force, and they can do what the Russian army could not,” Budanov noted.
Turkey says Ukraine war will ‘not end easily’
Turkey has said that Russia’s war on Ukraine “will not end easily”, despite repeated attempts to arrange peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.
“It would not be wrong to say that despite all our goodwill and call for a ceasefire, this war is likely to continue into 2023,” Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told journalists during a year-end briefing in the capital, Ankara.
Turkey, which helped broker a deal with the United Nations for the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, is seeking to bring together Russian and Ukrainian leaders for negotiations to end the war.
“As Turkey, we call for a ceasefire – at least a humanitarian ceasefire. Then, a permanent ceasefire and peace talks,” Akar added.
Russia might be preparing to attack Ukraine from Belarus: ISW
Russia might be preparing to renew its offensive on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv by launching a potential new invasion from north, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has announced.
“Verified evidence of a Russian buildup in Belarus makes more sense as part of preparations for a renewed offensive than as part of ongoing exercises and training practices, but there remains no evidence that Moscow is actively preparing a strike force in Belarus,” the think-tank said in its latest report.
While the institute said a renewed large-scale Russian invasion was unlikely this winter, the possibility of a new operation being launched from the Kremlin ally’s territory was “a possibility that must be taken seriously”.