Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 305

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has hit out at those calling for Kyiv to seek peace talks with Russia, referencing Moscow’s relentless pounding of the country’s power grid since October.

Ukrainian officials say Moscow has already fired over 1,000 rockets at key energy infrastructure, warning of a bitter winter with huge deficits in power and water pumping capacity.

“I’ll remind those who propose to take into account [Russian] ‘peace’ initiatives: Right now, Russia is ‘negotiating’, killing Kherson residents, wiping out Bakhmut, destroying Kyiv/Odesa grids, torturing civilians in Melitopol,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

“Russia wants to kill with impunity. Shall we allow it?” he asked.