Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 251

Majority of Russian missiles brought down by air defenses during Monday’s attack: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that repair work continues after Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s power infrastructure — and that a majority of the missiles fired had been brought down by air defenses.

“At this time, restoration works are still ongoing in the regions where Russian missiles hit today. We are doing everything possible to restore energy and water supply,” Zelensky stated.

“If someone in the Kremlin has listened to their crazy propagandists and decided that the darkness in Ukraine will help pressure Ukrainians, then let them not be surprised with their losses when they see how Ukrainians are conducting “negotiations” in the dark,” he added.

Zelensky repeated the military’s statement that of the 55 cruise missiles fired, 45 were shot down.

“For every ten hits, the terrorists have to expend at least four times more missiles,” Zelensky said, adding, “Russia’s performance on drones is even worse, including those supplied by their Iranian allies.”

“The wreckage of a Russian missile that fell on the territory of Moldova only reminds us how important it is to defend ourselves together against this evil,” Zelensky continued.

Scholz and Zelensky reject Russian claims of Ukraine preparing a “dirty bomb”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected the accusations made by Russia that Ukraine was preparing to use a “so-called dirty bomb” — calling them baseless, according to a readout of the call released by the German Chancellery on Monday.

In a phone call on between the two leaders, Scholz agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that independent investigations by the International Atomic Energy Agency would remove any doubt about Ukraine-initiated preparation of such a bomb, the readout said.

The IAEA announced Monday that investigators had begun their inspection of two locations that Russia said Ukraine was using to develop such bombs. Agency’s chief Rafael Grossi is expected to provide his initial conclusions later this week.

Scholz also stated that Germany will continue to provide “concrete political, financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine” as well as “defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity, including in arms deliveries.”

UK foreign secretary warns of “severe consequences” for Russia if nuclear weapons are used in Ukraine

The UK warned that there would be “severe consequences” for Russia if leaders chose to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stated on Monday.

“The House will have noted Putin’s irresponsible talk about nuclear weapons, and absurd claim that Ukraine plans to detonate a radiological dirty bomb on its own territory,” Cleverly said in a statement to the House of Commons.

“No other country is talking about nuclear use. No country is threatening Russia or President [Vladimir] Putin,” he added.

“He should be clear that for the UK and our allies, any use at all of nuclear weapons would fundamentally change the nature of this conflict. There would be severe consequences for Russia,” the foreign secretary said.

Cleverly added Putin was “exacting revenge” for his military failures on the civilians of Ukraine by cutting off their power and water supply and “on the poorest people in the world by threatening their food supplies.”

He continued to say that 60% of the wheat exported under the Black Sea grain sea initiative has gone to low- and middle-income countries and it would be “unconscionable” for those lands to be “made to suffer” because of “Putin’s setbacks in Ukraine.”

“I urge Russia to stop impeding this vital initiative that is helping feed the hungry across the world and agree to its extension,” he stressed.

Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal on Saturday, after what it claimed was a drone attack by Ukraine on its Black Sea fleet in the Crimean city of Sevastopol.

UN nuclear experts begin inspection at Ukrainian locations cited by Russia

Experts from the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog agency have started their inspection at two locations that Russia said Ukraine was using to develop “dirty bombs,” a statement from the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Monday.

Russia has repeatedly claimed that Ukraine is conspiring to use a “dirty bomb” — a device that contains nuclear materials along with traditional explosives — in what Moscow says would be a false flag operation to blame Russia.

The claims have been rejected by Ukraine as well as its Western allies, including the US and the UK.

The inspections are being carried out after a written request from Ukraine following Moscow’s claims, the statement noted, adding that the agency’s chief Rafael Grossi would provide his “initial conclusions” later this week.

Russia not ending participation in grain export deal, just suspending it: Putin

Russia is not ending its participation in a deal to export Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports but rather is suspending it, President Vladimir Putin has said. Also on Monday, UN aid chief Martin Griffiths reaffirmed the Russian position, saying that “they have suspended. They haven’t withdrawn. They have suspended and they haven’t terminated.” “The difference is that as parties to that Black Sea Green initiative, they are still bound by it. That’s why I’ve been explaining our continuing effort to move the outbound vessels,” added Griffiths. “We believe very strongly that provision remains in force, including for the Russian Federation,” he continued, noting that includes a pledge by Russia and Ukraine not to attack cargo ships or port facilities.

Putin warns Russia could do more than Monday’s onslaught of missile strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow’s fresh onslaught on Ukraine earlier in the day was partly in response to the attack on Russia’s fleet in the Crimean city of Sevastopol on Saturday, which he blamed on Kyiv.

When asked by a reporter if Monday’s strikes were a response to Saturday’s drone attacks in Crimea, Putin stated, “Partly it is indeed so. But that’s not all we could do.”

Russia launched missile attacks on infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, leaving parts of the capital without electricity and water.

When asked about the possibility of peace talks with Ukraine, Putin noted, “In order to start making proposals at the talks, the talks need to take place first. And laying out your negotiating position on the table in advance is not always advisable in order to achieve your national goals.”

“But in order to achieve agreements, you need to sit down at the negotiating table and negotiate,” he added.

The Russian leader blamed Ukraine for throwing “in the bin” the agreement reached in Istanbul earlier this year while signing the Black Sea grain export deal.

“And now, in general, they forbid themselves to talk with us. Well, how can we now discuss possible agreements if there is not even a desire on the other side to talk to us? We will wait, maybe some necessary conditions will ripen. And our goodwill is known — it is not subject to any changes and doubts,” he continued.

Ukrainian Association of Football calls for Iran to be excluded from 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) will petition FIFA to ban Iran from the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The UAF announced their intentions Monday based on Iran’s history of human rights violations in the country and the alleged involvement of Iran in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

If Iran was dropped from the competition, Ukraine could serve as a replacement team due to qualifying results.

A statement published on the UAF website notes that the decision to file the request was made at a meeting of their Executive Committee.

The statement reads, “The UAF Executive Committee decided… Taking into account media information about systematic human rights violations in Iran, which may violate the principles and norms of the FIFA Statutes, taking into account the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 regarding the imposition of sanctions on Iran and the possible involvement of Iran in the military aggression of Russia against Ukraine, to make a request to the FIFA to consider excluding the Iranian national team from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

The UFA press release also called for FIFA and UEFA to take “urgent measures” against the Russian Football Union “in the form of the membership exclusion from FIFA and UEFA.”

Russian ministry of defense announces cessation of all partial mobilization activities

Russia’s ministry of defense announced that all partial mobilization activities, including summons delivery, have been suspended, according to a statement published on Monday.

The ministry said that “all activities related to conscription for military service” have been stopped.

According to the statement, from now on military units will only be accepting volunteers and contractors.

The ministry added that on behalf of the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the commanders of military districts and the Northern Fleet were sent orders to submit the reports on the completion of partial mobilization activities by the 1st of November.

The ministry’s announcement does not constitute an official end to Putin’s partial mobilization. This can only be done with an official decree from the Russian President.

40% of Kyiv still without power while restoration work continues

About 270,000 apartments in Kyiv remain without electricity following Russia’s missile attacks earlier Monday, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said, adding that 40% of the capital’s consumers remain without water supply.

Water supply to the east bank of the city had been restored and restoration work for the right (west) bank of the capital is underway, Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

“Power engineers plan to stabilize the situation with the electricity supply at about 9-10 pm,” Klitschko said, adding, “But even after the resumption of electricity supply, power cuts will still be applied. Because the situation is difficult.”

Klitschko noted that to conserve electricity, the intervals between subway trains would be longer, starting Tuesday.

Ukrainian air force appeals for more US and German air defenses

Following another day of heavy attacks by Russian missile forces, the Ukrainian air force has appealed for accelerated delivery of modern air defenses from western partners.

Speaking on Ukrainian television, Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson of the Air Force Command, said: “We need air defense. Those systems that we have already mentioned, the [German-made] IRIS-T, we need more of them.”

So far Germany has supplied Ukraine with one IRIS-T.

“This system works and it worked today, and worked with a 100% result,” Ihnat stated, adding, “And we want the Germans to increase production.”

Ihnat also mentioned the US-made NASAMS system. which is due to be delivered to Ukraine, noting, “These are two batteries. We need more.”

He also said that Ukraine needed more of older systems such as the US-made HAWK ground-to-air missile.

Spain announced earlier this month it would provide some of its HAWK systems to Ukraine.

Ukrainian energy company says it’s running out of equipment to make repairs to the power grid

Dmytro Sakharuk, executive director of Ukrainian energy company DTEK, says that after the last wave of Russian missile strikes it’s not possible to say how long power outages will last.

Depending on the damage, Sakharuk stated, power cuts “might last 6, 7, 8 hours.”

“If the damage is critical and there’s no other reserve of power supply to consumers, then it might take even longer. We have to be ready. The schedules that we’ve made for the power cuts are 4-6 hours,” he added.

“Unfortunately, we have already used up the stock of equipment that we had in our warehouses after the first two waves of attacks that have been taking place since October 10. We were able to purchase some equipment. But unfortunately, the cost of the equipment is now measured in hundreds of millions of dollars,” Sakharuk told Ukrainian television.

“We are working on the ways to purchase it or get it from our partners. This is a problem for all power engineers. Cumulative losses as of yesterday are hundreds of millions of dollars for our company,” he continued.