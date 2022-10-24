Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 243

90% of Ukraine’s wind power generation destroyed in war: Deputy FM

Russia’s war in Ukraine has had a devastating impact on the country’s renewable energy infrastructure, according to Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzheppar.

Dzheppar tweeted that 90% of Ukraine’s wind energy infrastructure and between 40% to 50% of its solar energy infrastructure has been destroyed.

“Russia keeps terrorizing Ukrainians and it’s course [sic] to create energy crisis in our country,” Dzheppar said, calling on allied countries to help protect Ukrainian skies.

Solar and wind power accounted for 7% of Ukraine’s energy consumption in 2021, according to TEK, a Ukrainian energy trading company. Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy does not currently provide a breakdown of the country’s energy consumption sources because of martial law restrictions.

Ukrainian officials believe Russia’s countrywide drone and cruise missile attacks are being carefully orchestrated to target important infrastructure as Ukraine heads into winter. By hitting thermal power stations, electricity sub-stations, transformers and pipelines, Russian forces have been directly impacting Ukrainians’ ability to access power, water and the internet.

On Saturday alone, more than 1.5 million Ukrainian energy subscribers were without power, according to the deputy head of the President’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

UN calls for “urgent measures” to prevent Black Sea grain ship delays

The United Nations is calling for “urgent measures to be taken” to prevent delays to ships sailing under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, UN spokeswoman Ismini Palla told CNN.

Ukrainian officials have claimed that Moscow is intentionally slowing down food shipments made under the agreement signed in July by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN.

“The United Nations convenes the parties daily and has urged full and good faith participation in the Initiative and the need for additional urgent measures to be taken so the supply chain does not get disrupted and the Initiative continues to deliver more and much needed food to the world,” Palla said.

Palla confirmed there are currently “over 150 vessels waiting around Istanbul to move, and these delays have the potential to cause disruptions to the supply chain and port operations.”

She told CNN that the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) — comprised of representatives from Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN — has acknowledged the problem of delays and is discussing ways to address the backlog.

\In recent weeks, Russia has complained that part of the agreement allowing for the export of its agricultural products and fertilizer is not being upheld.

Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, noted last week that Moscow could leave the deal, according to Reuters. Later, President Vladimir Putin weighed in, saying Russia would shut the export corridors if they are used to carry out “terrorist attacks.”

Elon Musk says SpaceX won’t turn off Starlink in Ukraine regardless of US funding

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has stated that the firm’s satellite internet service Starlink, which provides crucial telecommunication services in Ukraine, would not be shut off regardless of whether the company receives funding from the US Defense Department.

“Before [the Department of Defense] even came back with an answer, I told @FedorovMykhailo that SpaceX would not turn off Starlink even if DoD refused to provide funding,” Musk tweeted Sunday evening, referencing talks with Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and minister of digital transformation.

Fedorov has previously praised SpaceX and Starlink, calling Musk “among the world’s top private donors supporting Ukraine.”

SpaceX had asked the Pentagon to pay tens of millions of dollars per month to fund Starlink in Ukraine and take the burden off SpaceX. In response to that reporting, Musk apparently reversed course, abruptly announcing on Twitter that SpaceX would continue funding the service in Ukraine for free.

The Pentagon announced last week that talks with SpaceX about Ukraine are ongoing.

SpaceX claims that providing Starlink services in Ukraine have cost it $80 million so far and that by the end of the year costs will exceed $100 million.

The Starlink satellite internet terminals made by SpaceX, which began arriving in Ukraine last spring, have allowed Kyiv’s military to fight and stay connected even as cellular phone and internet networks have been destroyed in its war with Russia.

Russia’s purported fears of Ukraine using a dirty bomb are “transparently false”: US

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu and US defense secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by phone Sunday, the second call in three days between the two top officials.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the two discussed the situation in Ukraine but did not provide further details.

It was Shoigu who initiated the phone call to Austin, according to a senior US administration official.

A second official familiar with the conversation said Shoigu alleged Ukrainians are planning to use a so-called dirty bomb — a weapon combining conventional explosions and uranium. That claim, which the Kremlin has amplified in recent days, has been strongly refuted by the US, Ukraine and United Kingdom as a Russian false flag operation.

Shoigu made similar comments to his French and British counterparts as well.

“We reject reports of Minister Shoigu’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson told CNN in a statement, adding, “The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation.”

The US is also watching very closely for any intelligence that Russia has a specific plan to blow up a major dam near Kherson where Russia has ordered citizens to evacuate, the official stated.

On Friday, Austin called Shoigu, the first call between the two in several months. Before Friday, the two had not spoken since May.

City near Zaporizhzhia power plant is “on brink of a humanitarian catastrophe”: Mayor

The Ukrainian city of Enerhodar is “on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe,” the city’s mayor said Sunday.

Mayor Dmytro Orlov told Ukrainian media that repeated Russian strikes on his city prevent quick emergency and restoration work.

“Enerhodar is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe because constant enemy shelling destroys civilian infrastructure and power grids,” Orlov continued, adding, “The city remains without electricity and without water supply. Gas has not been available in most parts of the city for almost six months.”

The mayor also noted the city has “a centralized heating system that has not been working since spring.”

The heating system depends on the nearby Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, “several units of which are in cold shutdown mode, and several units are under repair,” Orlov explained.

“There are currently no prospects for starting a heating season, the city is in danger of not starting the heating season at all,” the mayor emphasized.