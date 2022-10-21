Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 240: US claims Iranian military personnel on ground in Crimea

Erdogan: Putin is ‘much softer and open to negotiations’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated Russia’s Vladimir Putin appears to be “much softer and more open to negotiations” on ending the war in Ukraine than in the past.

“We are not without hope,” he said of the possibility of negotiations.

The Turkish leader also added he is optimistic that a UN and Turkish-brokered deal that allowed the shipment of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain to world markets can be extended.

“There is no obstacle concerning extending the shipping agreement,” Erdogan said, adding, “But if there is a blockage, there is no obstacle in us overcoming it.”

Kharkiv hit with S-300 missiles: Mayor

A rocket attack on industrial infrastructure hit the city of Kharkiv at 8am, noted regional governor Oleh Sinegubov.

On Telegram, he wrote: “All emergency services are on site … Information about the destruction and victims is being clarified.”

Kharkiv’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, wrote on the messaging app that Kharkiv “was shelled with S-300 missiles”.

Ukrainian police complete exhumation of largest mass grave in de-occupied Lyman

Ukraine has completed the exhumation of bodies in the largest mass grave discovered following the retreat of Russian troops from the eastern city of Lyman, Ukrainian police announced.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, 146 bodies were exhumed at the Lyman cemetery in the Donetsk region, of which 111 were civilians and 35 military personnel.

Police said some of the victims died of shrapnel injuries from Russian shelling, adding some bodies showed signs of having suffered “a violent death,” without giving further details.

With the cemetery exhumations now complete, the number of bodies exhumed in Lyman now totals 166, of which five are children, according to police.

The victims will be reburied after a forensic medical examination while the exhumation of civilians buried elsewhere is ongoing, police added.

Ukraine accuses Iran of violating UN ban on drone transfers

Ukraine accused Iran of violating a United Nations Security Council ban on the transfer of drones capable of flying 300 kilometers and invited UN experts to inspect what it said were Iranian-origin drones being used by Russia against civilian targets. Russia and Iran denied Wednesday the drones are Iranian. A letter from Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and members of the UN Security Council was obtained by The Associated Press ahead of a closed council meeting late Wednesday requested by Britain, France and the United States on Iran’s sale of hundreds of drones to Russia. Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told reporters after the council meeting the unmanned aerial vehicles or UAVs used by the Russian army in Ukraine “are manufactured in Russia, so these are all baseless allegations.” He accused Western nations of their “usual shameful practice” of trying to pressure Iran by leveling such accusations about its violation of resolution 2231. Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani “categorically rejected unfounded and unsubstantiated claims that Iran has transferred UAVs for the use (in) the conflict in Ukraine,” and accused unnamed countries of trying to launch a disinformation campaign to “wrongly establish a link” with the UN resolution. “Moreover, Iran is of the firm belief that none of its arms exports, including UAVs, to any country” violate resolution 2231, he added.

Russia planted mines at a hydroelectric dam: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of planting mines at a hydroelectric dam in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, which is under the control of Moscow’s forces.

“According to our information, the aggregate and dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant were mined by Russian terrorists,” Zelensky said in his daily address published on social networks.

“If the dam is destroyed… the North Crimean canal will simply disappear”, and this would be “a catastrophe on a grand scale”, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Zelensky told the European Union that “Russia’s leadership has given the order to turn the energy system itself into a battlefield.”

Speaking via videolink he warned that would spur a new wave of Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Europe.

“The consequences of this are very dangerous, again for all of us in Europe,” the president told EU leaders meeting in Brussels for a summit.

Biden ‘worried’ about Ukraine aid if Republicans win Congress