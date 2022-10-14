Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 233

Over 600 attacks on Ukrainian health care since beginning of war: WHO

There have been 620 attacks on health services in Ukraine since Russian launched its military invasion in February, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The agency’s top priorities are continuing support for the 150 health partners on the ground and responding urgently to the 620 attacks on health care since the beginning of the war, the agency’s Europe director Hans Kluge said Friday.

Other concerns for WHO include the health needs of those in Ukraine and “anticipating and preparing for challenges winter will bring,” he said at a press conference on the health impacts of the escalating conflict in Ukraine.

The winter season poses challenges specifically for those “living precariously” and unable to heat their homes, Kluge added.

“Wintertime challenges, and the recent escalation in fighting, could add to significant internal displacement with an anticipated two to three million people on the move in Ukraine itself as well as another exodus of refugees to surrounding countries,” he said.

“Consequently, there will be an even greater strain on health services both in Ukraine and refugee receiving countries,” he continued.

Mental health issues, another priority for WHO, will likely be “exacerbated,” stated Kluge.

“Ten million people… are potentially at risk of mental disorders, including acute stress, anxiety, depression, substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder,” he said, adding that this estimate was made before the recent escalation in Ukraine.

SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine

Since they first started arriving in Ukraine last spring, the Starlink satellite internet terminals made by Elon Musk’s SpaceX have been a vital source of communication for Ukraine’s military, allowing it to fight and stay connected even as cellular phone and internet networks have been destroyed in its war with Russia.

So far roughly 20,000 Starlink satellite units have been donated to Ukraine, with Musk tweeting on Friday the “operation has cost SpaceX $80 million and will exceed $100 million by the end of the year.”

But those charitable contributions could be coming to an end, as SpaceX has warned the Pentagon that it may stop funding the service in Ukraine unless the US military kicks in tens of millions of dollars per month.

Documents obtained by CNN show that last month Musk’s SpaceX sent a letter to the Pentagon saying it can no longer continue to fund the Starlink service as it has. The letter also requested that the Pentagon take over funding for Ukraine’s government and military use of Starlink, which SpaceX claims would cost more than $120 million for the rest of the year and could cost close to $400 million for the next 12 months.

“We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine, or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time,” SpaceX’s director of government sales wrote to the Pentagon in the September letter.

Putin urges “goodwill” to resolve global conflicts, without mentioning war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the use of “goodwill” to settle conflicts around the world, without making a reference to the war in Ukraine.

“Everyone has goodwill, and we need to use this goodwill to the maximum” in resolving any conflicts, Putin said while speaking to the leaders at the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit.

“We must strive to find ways out of the current situation, wherever it arises,” he added.

Putin also stated that Russia “welcomes the mediation efforts of anyone, as long as they are directed at calming the situation, to the benefit all participants in the conflicts.”

“This also applies to our partners from the US and Europe,” he continued.

The event in the Kazakh capital of Astana is being attended by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Since launching its invasion of Ukraine in February, the Kremlin has ruptured diplomatic ties with Kyiv and its Western allies.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree formally ruling out potential negotiations with Putin. It came in response to Putin’s announcement that he would illegally annex four regions in Ukraine, in a move widely condemned by international leaders.

Ukrainian army chief says “no one and nothing will stop us” in efforts to reclaim territory

The battlefield is “complicated but controlled” as Ukrainian forces push ahead with their counteroffensive to take back parts of the country seized by Russia in the early days of Moscow’s invasion, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi stated.

“In fierce battles, under the steel rain of Russian shells, we held on to every piece of our land. We stopped the enemy onslaught and buried the myth about the invincibility of the Russian army. And now we’re getting ours back. No one and nothing will stop us,” Zaluzhnyi said in a Twitter post.

Zaluzhnyi noted last winter “is already part of world history.”

“We withstood a powerful enemy’s attack. We showed what it means to be Ukrainian, to have the courage to fight for your freedom,” he added.

In the latest indication that Russian troops are struggling in the face of Ukrainian advances, Moscow announced Thursday its forces would help evacuate residents of the occupied southern Kherson region to other areas.

The Ukrainian military has been carrying out a counteroffensive in Kherson and eastern parts of the country, taking back territory that had been occupied by Russia as well as striking critical infrastructure such as bridges and railways.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his plea for more air defense capacities as NATO defense ministers met in Brussels, stressing Kyiv has only about 10% of what it needs to combat deadly Russian strikes.

According to Zaluzhnyi, Russia’s superior artillery means “the issue of increasing the fire capabilities of the Armed Forces is still relevant.”

“The issue of the integrated air missile defense system development is also essential,” he stated.

In near unanimous vote, European lawmakers call for Russia to be declared a “terrorist” regime

An assembly of representatives drawn from 46 national parliaments across Europe voted overwhelmingly in favor on Thursday for a resolution calling on European countries to “declare the current Russian regime as a terrorist one.”

A total of 99 out of 100 members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) voted in support of the resolution. Only a Turkish MP from the Republican People’s Party abstained.

“The continued use of long-range artillery by the Russian military to hit towns and cities across Ukraine has caused massive destruction and death,” the resolution said.

“With these indiscriminate attacks, Russia aims to advance its terrorist policy to suppress the will of Ukrainians to resist and defend their country and provoke maximum harm to civilians,” it added.

The resolution called on Russian to “completely and unconditionally withdraw its occupying forces.”

PACE is a parliamentary body of the Council of Europe, an international organization separate from the European Union. It has a broader membership, including countries like Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. PACE consists of national parliamentarians drawn from its member nations.

Ukraine demands Red Cross mission to Russian POW camp where prisoners died in shelling

Ukraine is demanding that the International Committee of the Red Cross immediately send a delegation to the Russian prisoner of war camp at Olenivka in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region.

Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, published the call for a mission on the administration’s website.

“At the end of July, as a result of terrorist shelling by the Russian occupiers, more than 50 defenders of Ukraine were killed” at the camp, Yermak told the Red Cross, according to the public message.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced a Ukrainian HIMARS rocket attack was responsible for the strike. The CNN investigation, based on analysis of video and photographs from the scene, satellite imagery from before and after the attack and the work of forensic and weapons experts, concluded the Russian version of events was very likely a fabrication.

In the aftermath of the attack, the Russian Defense Ministry said it was ready for the Red Cross to visit the camp. But, despite repeated requests from the organization, no visit was ever arranged.

Yermak noted the conditions under which Ukrainian prisoners are held, and what they face in places of detention in the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, “is extremely important.”

“There are concentration camps again, and it is impossible to remain silent about this,” he continued, adding, “Therefore, I call for the Red Cross mission with international media representatives to arrive in Ukraine no later than in three days, even if you do not receive confirmation from Russia by this time. And we are sure that Russia is not interested in the truth being known.”

It’s unclear how any mission to Olenivka could happen without Russian consent, as the detention center is in Russian-occupied territory.

Zelensky seeks legal mechanism to punish all Russian ‘murderers’

President Volodymyr Zelensky has stressed the need to punish all Russian “murderers and torturers” and appealed for more air defence systems to fight Moscow’s renewed bombardments. Zelensky told the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe that bringing the offenders to book was necessary to ensure lasting peace on the continent. “We must continue our dialogue in order to hold Russia as the aggressor state and each of the Russian murderers and torturers to account for all crimes in this war, for every manifestation of terror,” he said via video link. “When these legal mechanisms are established and operational, it will be one of the most powerful guarantees of long-term peace,” he added.

NATO plans for nuclear worst-case scenario in Ukraine

NATO defence ministers have discussed how to prepare for a potential Russian nuclear attack against Ukraine and maximise the alliance’s nuclear deterrent. “NATO’s nuclear deterrence preserves peace, prevents coercion and deters aggression,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after a meeting of the alliance’s defence ministers. Vladimir Putin’s “nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible”, he added. Ministers of 29 of the 30 alliance’s member states took part in a classified meeting of the so-called “Nuclear Planning Group” to assess the latest developments and threats by Putin. Any use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine will have serious consequences but NATO will not spell out exactly how it would respond, the alliance’s secretary-general noted. “It will have severe consequences if Russia uses any kind of nuclear weapon against Ukraine,” Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO’s headquarters. “We will not go into how exactly we will respond but of course this will fundamentally change the nature of the conflict. It will mean that a very important line has been crossed. Even any use of a smaller nuclear weapon will be a very serious thing, changing the nature of the war in Ukraine,” he continued.

Ukraine could extradite Russians to ICC: Prosecutor

Ukraine could extradite Russian war crimes suspects to the International Criminal Court (ICC) even though Moscow is not a member, the tribunal’s prosecutor has announced. Kyiv authorities could send Russians to the Hague-based court if trials could not take place in Ukraine for legal reasons, ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan stated. “Legally, yes, it wouldn’t represent an obstacle to our jurisdiction,” Khan told journalists at the headquarters of the EU’s judicial agency, Eurojust.

NATO will continue to support Ukraine but won’t be ‘dragged into’ war: US defense secretary

NATO will continue to support Ukraine but “will not be dragged” into the war there, the US secretary of defense has said. Speaking at a news conference after the two-day meeting of NATO defence ministers, Lloyd Austin stated, “NATO will not be dragged into Russia’s war of choice but we will stand by Ukraine as it fights to defend itself.” Austin noted Vladimir Putin’s “nuclear sabre-rattling” is “very dangerous”, but declined to reveal how NATO would respond to an eventual nuclear attack on Ukraine. At the same time, he stressed that Moscow still has a choice “to end this war today”.

IAEA chief see progress in talks about Zaporizhzhia plant