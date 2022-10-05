Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 224

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that dozens of regions in Ukraine have been liberated, seemingly confirming information from Russia’s maps that show Moscow’s forces withdrawing from eastern and southern Ukraine.

During an address today, Zelensky said that the country’s armed forces were making progress against Russian soldiers in the southern part of the country.

“Today we have good news from the front line. First: the Ukrainian army is making quite fast and powerful progress in the south of our country as part of the current defence operation,” he continued.

He also announced that dozens of regions have been reportedly released from Russian occupation: “Dozens of settlements have already been exempted from the Russian pseudo-referendum this week alone,” he added.

“This [happened] in Kherson region, Kharkiv region, Luhansk region and Donetsk region … In particular, according to the military reports from the Kherson region: the settlements of Lyubimivka, Khreshchenivka, Zolota Balka, Bilyaivka, Ukrainka, Velyka and Mala Oleksandrivka, and Davidiv Brid were liberated from the occupier and stabilised,” the Ukrainian president stated.

“We want to liberate all of our territory”: key Zelensky advisor

Ukraine intends to liberate all of the country’s territory, including Crimea which has been under Russian occupation since 2014, Mykhailo Podolyak, a key advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, told CNN.

“We are for western values. We want to liberate all of our territory,” Podolyak said, adding, “All the threats by the Russian Federation will not stop Ukraine in order to liberate our territory … including the occupied territories from back in 2014.”

He was unambiguous on Ukraine’s aims following successful counteroffensives in the east and in the south of the country.

“We are liberating cities and towns in all sorts of directions. In the south, in Kharkiv, in Luhansk. We will have to hold on to those territories,” Podolyak told CNN.

“Using western weaponry our partners have sent to us, it has proven to be more effective than all Russian repertory that the Russian army is using,” he continued.

“All of this mobilization panic that Russia is demonstrating shows the Russian army does not have enough soldiers,” he noted.

Podolyak was Ukraine’s lead negotiator in the last round of diplomatic negotiations between Ukraine and Russia earlier this year.

Ukrainian police claim to have uncovered “torture chamber” in formerly occupied town

Ukrainian police claimed to have uncovered a “torture chamber” in the formerly Russian-occupied town of Pisky-Radkivski in the eastern Kharkiv region.

Among the items found, according to police, was a container full of extracted gold teeth.

“After the liberation of the village of Pisky-Radkivski, local residents reported to the police that in the basement of one of the houses captives were kept – local residents, ATO [Anti-Terrorist Operation] soldiers and POWs from the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the investigation department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, said in a statement on Facebook.

Bolvinov noted that local residents heard constant screaming from the building.

“Investigators and prosecutors are working to establish all the facts that took place in this torture chamber,” he added.

UN: Russia’s annexation of Ukraine territory will worsen human rights violations

Russia’s claimed annexation of Ukraine territory will only exacerbate human rights violations, the UN rights office has announced as it outlined the “unspeakable suffering and devastation” inflicted on Ukrainians.

Christian Salazar Volkmann, presenting a report on rights in Ukraine to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, said UN experts had documented “a range of violations of the rights to life, liberty and security”.

“The Russian Federation’s wide-scale armed attack has resulted in a dire human rights situation across Ukraine,” the UN rights office’s field operations chief added.

The office’s Human Rights Monitoring Mission, which has been present in Ukraine since 2014, had documented more than 6,000 civilian deaths since Russia’s invasion on February 24, stressing that “the real figures are likely considerably higher.”

And he warned that the situation would only worsen as Russia pushes forward with annexing the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia, following hastily arranged referendums dismissed as a “sham” by the West.

“With the purported annexation … the Russian Federation has taken steps which deepen rather than resolve the conflict, and exacerbate the human rights violations associated with it,” Salazar Volkmann noted.

UK sanctions head of Russian-backed authorities in Kherson region

The UK government has added Sergei Vladimirovich Yeliseyev to its list of sanctioned individuals. The 51-year-old is the deputy prime minister of the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, as well as “head of the Russia-backed government in the temporarily controlled territory of Kherson,” according to the entry added to the UK government’s sanctions list on Tuesday. Yeliseyev is “involved in destabilizing Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine,” the UK government added. Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, which Russia has claimed to annex, is only partially controlled by Russian forces. The Ukrainian military has been making significant advances in that region in recent days.

White House: No indication Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons

The United States has no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, despite “nuclear saber-rattling” by Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said.

Putin has escalated the seven-month war in Ukraine with a military mobilisation and warnings of nuclear weapons use.

“We take any nuclear weapons or nuclear sabre-rattling very seriously here, but I do want to say … that we have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture, nor do we have any indication that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons,” Jean-Pierre told reporters.

New US military aid to Ukraine to include HIMARS, Howitzers

President Joe Biden has announced that Washington would give Ukraine an additional $625m in security aid.

The package includes four HIMARS, howitzers, mortar rounds and more.

The security assistance to Ukraine 🇺🇦 continues. Today’s package is tailored to meet Ukraine’s immediate needs, providing more of the systems and equipment the Ukrainians have been using so effectively on the battlefield. pic.twitter.com/crG5BjwDgp — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) October 4, 2022

Russian defence ministry maps suggest rapid pullbacks in Ukraine: Report

Newly published Russian defence ministry maps appear to show rapid withdrawals by Moscow’s forces from areas in eastern and southern Ukraine where they have been under severe pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive, the Reuters news agency has reported.

The ministry’s daily video briefing made no mention of any pullbacks, but on maps used to show the location of purported Russian attacks, the shaded area designating Russian military control was much smaller than the day before, Reuters reported.

In northeastern Ukraine, where Russia suffered a rout last month, its forces along a front line running some 70 kilometres (43 miles) southward from Kupiansk along the River Oskil appeared to have retreated some 20km (12.5 miles) to the east, as far as the border of the Luhansk region, according to the news agency.

Such movement would mean they had vacated the last remnants of Ukraine’s Kharkiv province – where Russia for several months maintained an occupation administration – but for a small patch between the town of Dvorichna and the Russian border.

In southern Ukraine’s Kherson province, Russia’s line of control on the right bank of the Dnieper River had shifted 25km (15.5 miles) southward on the map, to a line running westward from the riverside town of Dudchany.

Ukraine has been reporting advances in both areas, albeit without giving full details.

Modi tells Zelensky India is ready to contribute to peace efforts

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that India is ready to contribute to peace efforts in Ukraine during talks by phone between the pair. “He [Modi] expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to any peace efforts,” the Indian prime minister’s office said in a statement after the discussions. The “Prime Minister emphasised the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine,” the statement added.

EU to integrate aid for Ukraine into 2023 budget

European Union finance ministers have agreed to integrate the EU’s support payments to Ukraine into the bloc’s 2023 budget to make disbursements more structured and predictable, the vice president of the EU’s executive arm says. Speaking to journalists after a meeting of the ministers, the European Commission’s Valdis Dombrovskis admitted this year’s payments to Kyiv had been irregular. “It is important to have a more predictable flow for Ukraine next year, so our intention is to integrate it into the EU budget discussions for 2023 and in this way make it a more steady flow,” Dombrovskis stated.

Blinken authorises new military aid package to Ukraine