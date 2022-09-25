Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 214

Any annexed territory will have Russia’s ‘full protection’: FM

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the four Ukraine regions where votes are under way in “referendums” will be under Moscow’s “full protection” if they are annexed by Russia.

At a news conference following his speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Lavrov was asked if Russia would have grounds for using nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine. He stated Russian territory – including territory “further enshrined” in Russia’s constitution in the future – “is under the full protection of the state”.

“All of the laws, doctrines, concepts and strategies of the Russian Federation apply to all of its territory,” Reuters reported him as saying while also referring specifically to Russia’s doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons.

Lavrov’s comments came after he sought in his UN speech to portray opposition to Russia’s war in Ukraine as limited to the United States and countries under its sway.

The Group of Seven industrialised economies have said they will not recognise the results of the “referendum” votes.

Zelensky tells Russians Putin knowingly ‘sending citizens to their death’

President Volodymyr Zelensky has made an appeal to Russians, saying their president was knowingly “sending citizens to their death”. Zelensky called on Moscow’s forces to surrender, adding, “You will be treated in a civilised manner … no one will know the circumstances of your surrender.” It came just hours after Russia passed a law toughening punishments for voluntary surrender and desertion.

Russia says it had ‘no choice’ but to take military action in Ukraine

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated at the United Nations General Assembly that Moscow had “no choice” but to take military action in Ukraine. At the heart of his address was a claim that the US and its allies are aggressively undermining the international system that the UN represents – not, as the West maintains, the other way around. “The future of the world is being decided today,” Lavrov said, adding, “the question is whether or not it is going to be the kind of order with one hegemon at the head of it.” Lavrov has bitterly criticised Western nations for their “grotesque” fear of Russia, telling the United Nations that such states were seeking to “destroy” his country. “The official Russophobia in the West is unprecedented, now the scope is grotesque,” Lavrov said, adding, “They are not shying away from declaring the intent to inflict not only military defeat on our country but also to destroy and fracture Russia.” Lavrov has noted at the annual gathering at the United Nations that Washington is trying to “turn the entire world into its own backyard” through sanctions. “It’s pure, unadulterated dictatorship, or an attempt to impose it,” the foreign minister continued. The US has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Moscow following the February invasion of Ukraine.

China FM calls on Russia, Ukraine not to let war ‘spill over’

China at the United Nations has urged Russia and Ukraine not to let the effects of their war “spill over” and called for a diplomatic resolution. “We call on all parties concerned to keep the crisis from spilling over and to protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in an address at the United Nations General Assembly.

At least 747 protesters arrested in Russia