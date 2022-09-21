Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 210

The European Union strongly condemns Russia’s plans to hold referendums in parts of Ukraine and will not recognise the results of the votes, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

“Russia, its political leadership, and all those involved in these ‘referenda’ and other violations of international law in Ukraine will be held accountable, and additional restrictive measures against Russia would be considered,” he stated.

Borrell added the referendums votes cannot be considered “as the free expression of the will of the people” in these regions.

NATO says Russian-planned votes in Ukraine are ‘further escalation’ of war

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has denounced plans by Russian-backed forces to hold referendums in Ukraine, warning that they were yet another escalation of the war brought on by the Kremlin.

“Sham referendums have no legitimacy and do not change the nature of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. This is a further escalation in Putin’s war,” the secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization wrote on Twitter.

“The international community must condemn this blatant violation of international law and step up support for Ukraine,” he added.

