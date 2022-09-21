Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 210

US denounces as ‘sham’ Russian-planned referendums in Ukraine
The US denounced Russia’s planned referendums to annex parts of Ukraine as “sham” actions and said it would not recognise the results.
“These referenda are an affront to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that underpin the international system,” said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
“If this does transpire, the United States will never recognise Russia’s claims to any purportedly annexed parts of Ukraine,” he added.
EU condemns Russia’s plans to hold referendums in parts of Ukraine
The European Union strongly condemns Russia’s plans to hold referendums in parts of Ukraine and will not recognise the results of the votes, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.
“Russia, its political leadership, and all those involved in these ‘referenda’ and other violations of international law in Ukraine will be held accountable, and additional restrictive measures against Russia would be considered,” he stated.
Borrell added the referendums votes cannot be considered “as the free expression of the will of the people” in these regions.
NATO says Russian-planned votes in Ukraine are ‘further escalation’ of war
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has denounced plans by Russian-backed forces to hold referendums in Ukraine, warning that they were yet another escalation of the war brought on by the Kremlin.
“Sham referendums have no legitimacy and do not change the nature of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. This is a further escalation in Putin’s war,” the secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization wrote on Twitter.
“The international community must condemn this blatant violation of international law and step up support for Ukraine,” he added.
Macron brands invasion of Ukraine return to ‘imperialism’
The French president has told the United Nations that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine harked back to an earlier age of imperialism.
“What we have witnessed since February 24 is a return to the age of imperialism and colonies. France refuses this and will work persistently for peace,” Emmanuel Macron told the UNGA.
Macron has denounced pro-Russian separatists’ plans for referendums in Ukraine, saying any vote for annexation would be legally meaningless.
“I think what Russia announced is a travesty,” he told reporters at the UNGA, calling it a “new provocation” that “will have no consequence on our own position”.
“The very idea of organising referendums in regions witnessing war, which are suffering bombings, is the height of cynicism,” Macron stated.
Ukraine says Russian referendums will destroy possibility of talks
Any referendums on joining Russia in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories would destroy any remaining window for talks between Kyiv and Moscow, Ukrainian publication Liga.net cited the Ukrainian president’s office spokesman as saying.
“Without the referendums, there is still the smallest chance for a diplomatic solution. After the referendums – no,” Liga.net quoted Serhiy Nykyforov as saying.
Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter later that any referendums should be met by an increase in economic sanctions on Russia and arms supplies to Ukraine, including Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) that have a longer range than any known Ukrainian weapon system at present.
“Kremlin opposes the supply of modern tanks and ATACMS to Ukraine? It is time to give [them],” he added.
Erdogan: Turkey a key player in halting Ukraine war
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated Turkey has emerged as a key player in the Ukraine conflict and the resumption of grain shipments through the Black Sea.
“We have proven our stance while we were fighting against the crisis created as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict,” he said, adding, “We are always underlining the significance of diplomacy in the settlement of the disputes through dialogue.”
“We are investing tremendous efforts in order to ensure that the war will be finalised by protecting the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of Ukraine once and for all,” Erdogan continued.
Erdogan has called for a “dignified way out” of the seven-month crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Together, we need to find a reasonably practical diplomatic solution that will give both sides a dignified way out of the crisis,” he told the opening session of the UNGA.
US senators want secondary sanctions on Russian oil
Democratic and Republican senators have urged the Joe Biden administration to impose secondary sanctions on international banks to strengthen a price cap G7 countries plan to impose on Russian oil.
Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen and Republican Senator Pat Toomey introduced legislation imposing the secondary sanctions, which would target financial institutions involved in trade finance, insurance, reinsurance and brokerage of Russian oil and petroleum products sold at prices exceeding the cap.
The two senators are members of the Senate Banking Committee, which oversees sanctions policy. They said the ability to target banks would make it harder for Russia to evade the price cap by making deals with countries not formally participating in the G7 scheme.
Germany says ‘sham referendums’ in eastern Ukraine are not acceptable
Germany has accused Russia of organising “sham referendums” in the regions of eastern Ukraine to formally annex the occupied territories.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated the referendums are a breach of international law and will not be recognised by the international community.
“It is very clear that these sham referendums cannot be accepted, they are not compatible with the international law,” he told reporters in New York where world leaders are meeting for the UN General Assembly.