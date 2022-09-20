Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 209

Erdogan: All land invaded by Russia should be returned to Ukraine

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that all the land invaded by Russia should be returned to Ukraine, including the Crimea which was annexed by Vladimir Putin’s forces in 2014.

Overnight PBS NewsHour published a full transcript of their interview with Turkey’s president in which he said, “If a peace is going to be established in Ukraine, of course, the returning of the land that was invaded will become really important. This is what is expected. This is what is wanted. Vladimir Putin has taken certain steps. We have taken certain steps. The lands which were invaded will be returned to Ukraine.”

Pressed specifically on the issue of Crimea, Erdogan replied “Since 2014, we have been talking to my dear friend Putin about this, and this is what we have requested from him. We asked him to return Crimea to its rightful owners … unfortunately no step has been taken forward.”

He declined to say who he thought had the upper hand in the war currently, noting “As a leader, I’m not willing to consider this. All we want to do and what we want to see is to end this battle with peace, whether it be Putin, whether it be Volodymyr Zelensky, I have always requested and recommended this. This is a conflict that ended up in casualties. The people are dying, and nobody will be winning at the end of the day.”

He also said that he had discussed the conduct of the war directly with Putin, telling Judy Woodruff, “In Uzbekistan, I got together with President Putin, and we had very extensive discussions with him. And he is actually showing me that he’s willing to end this as soon as possible. That was my impression, because the way things are going right now are quite problematic; 200 hostages will be exchanged upon an agreement between the parties. I think a significant step will be taken forward.”

During the interview he stated “no invasion can be justified”, and remained diplomatic when asked if Putin had made a miscalculation by staging the invasion.

Erdogan added, “No leader in the aftermath would say that it was a mistake. Nobody will say, yes, I made a mistake. The same thing can be applied to Ukraine as well. Zelensky, do you think when he was moving forward, does he feel he made a mistake? The leaders, when they take a path, they will find it very difficult to go back. It’s very difficult for the leaders to go back.”

Russia no longer has full control of Luhansk region after Ukraine captures village

Ukraine has recaptured a village close to the eastern city of Lysychansk, in a small but symbolic victory that means Russia no longer has full control of the Luhansk region, one of Vladimir Putin’s key war aims.

Luhansk’s governor, Serhiy Haidai, said Ukraine’s armed forces were in “complete control” of Bilohorivka.

“It’s a suburb of Lysychansk. Soon we will drive these scumbags out of there with a broom,” he continued, adding, “Step by step, centimetre by centimetre, we will liberate our entire land from the invaders.”

Zelensky says Russians ‘palpably panicking’

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia is “palpably panicking” as his country continues to mount a counteroffensive that has reclaimed towns and cities from Russian troops.

In his nightly video address, Zelensky noted Ukraine was “stabilising” the situation in the northeastern Kharkiv region, which is now largely back in Ukrainian hands.

“[In] Kharkiv region – we are stabilising the situation, holding our positions. Firmly. So strongly that the occupiers are palpably panicking. Well, we warned that the Russian military in Ukraine has only two options: escape from our land or captivity,” he added.

US may give Ukraine tanks in the future: Senior US military official

Tanks are “absolutely on the table” for the US to provide to Ukraine in the future, according to a senior US military official, but are not an option for the immediate fight because of issues with training, maintenance and sustainment.

“We’re looking at the entirety of the Ukrainian armed forces and considering for the future what capabilities they will need and how the US and our allies will be able to support Ukraine in building out those capabilities,” said the official on a background call with reporters.

The US is currently not considering providing Ukraine weapons with longer ranges than the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) that are used with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), although the official would not say if such weapons would be on the table in the future.

Governor says 146 bodies exhumed so far in Izyum

Ukrainian forensic experts have so far exhumed 146 bodies, mostly civilians, at a mass burial site near the town of Izyum in eastern Ukraine – and some bear signs of a violent death, the regional governor has said.

Oleh Synyehubov, governor of Kharkiv region, stated the exhumed bodies included two children.

“Some of the dead have signs of a violent death. There are bodies with tied hands and traces of torture. The deceased were also found to have explosive, shrapnel and stab wounds,” Synyehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia’s Wagner trying to recruit over 1,500 felons for war: US official

The Wagner Group, a Russian private military company, is trying to recruit more than 1,500 convicted felons to take part in Russia’s war in Ukraine, but many are refusing to join, a senior US defence official has claimed. “Our information indicates that Wagner has been suffering high losses in Ukraine, especially and unsurprisingly among young and inexperienced fighters,” the US official told reporters, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Backup power line at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected: IAEA

A backup power line used to supply the Zaporizhzhia plant with electricity for essential operations from the Ukrainian grid was disconnected on Sunday, but the plant remained connected to one of the main power lines restored last week, the UN nuclear watchdog has said. “Last week, we saw some improvements regarding its power supplies, but today we were informed about a new setback in this regard,” Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, stated in a statement.

US adds cargo planes operated by Iranian airlines to export violation list

The United States Commerce Department has announced it will add three Boeing 747 planes operated by Iranian airlines providing cargo services to Russia to a list of aircraft believed to violate US export controls as part of the Joe Biden administration’s sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Using commercially available data, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security identified planes operated by Mahan Air, Qeshm Fars Air, and Iran Air flying and transporting goods, including electronic items, to Russia in apparent violation of the Commerce Department’s stringent export controls on Russia. These are the first three Iranian planes identified. A total of 183 aircraft have been listed for apparent violations of US export controls, the department added. The three Iranian airlines identified are already subject to various restrictions by the US government.

