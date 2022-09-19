Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 208

Over 10 “torture rooms” found in reclaimed areas of northeast Ukraine: Zelensky

Troops found so-called “torture rooms” and devices used by Russian forces in reclaimed portions of the northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelensky claimed in his nightly address Saturday.

“More than ten torture rooms have already been found in the liberated areas of Kharkiv region — in various cities and towns,” Zelensky said, adding, “As the occupiers fled, they also dropped the torture devices.”

“Even at the regular Kozacha Lopan railway station, they found a room for torture, found tools for electric torture,” he continued.

Earlier on Saturday, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office made similar claims.

“The Russian army tortured people in the cellar of the so-called ‘people’s militia’ in the town of Kozacha Lopan when it was under siege,” Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office stated in a social media post.

“Representatives of the Russian Federation created a pseudo-law enforcement agency, in the basement of which a torture chamber was set up, where civilians were subjected to inhuman torture,” the post continued, adding, “During the inspection, documents confirming the functioning of the pseudo-police department and the device with which the occupiers tortured civilians with electric shock were seized.”

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office also provided pictures of the “torture rooms” and a “device with which the occupiers tortured civilians.”

The reports from Kharkiv follow the discovery of a mass burial site in the eastern city of Izium this week. Zelensky announced Friday that some of the bodies showed “signs of torture.”

Biden: There’s been “no indication” China sent weapons or aid to Russians in Ukraine “thus far”

In a new clip of his “60 Minutes” interview, US President Joe Biden shared more details on his conversations last winter with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the “gigantic mistake” it would be if China assisted Russia in its war on Ukraine.

Biden added that “thus far” there’s been “no indication” that China has put forward weapons or “other things Russia has wanted” to aid in their war in Ukraine.

The president was about to add to his sentence when he stopped himself, saying: “Well, maybe I shouldn’t say any more.”

CBS’ Scott Pelly implored Biden to go on — but Biden answered a decisive no.

“I called President Xi. Not to threaten at all, just to say to him, we’ve met many times. And I said that, ‘if you think that Americans and others are going to continue to invest in China based on your violating the sanctions that have been imposed on Russia, I think you’re making a gigantic mistake. But that’s your decision to make,’” Biden stated, referencing a video call he had with Xi following the Beijing Olympics, which Xi invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend.

Zelensky says “lull” on the frontline is “a preparation for liberation of more cities”

In his nightly address Sunday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called any perceived slowing of his military’s progress “a preparation for the liberation of more cities.”

“Perhaps it seems to someone now that after a series of victories we have a certain lull. But this is not a lull,” Zelensky said.

“This is preparation for the next sequence. For the next sequence of words that are very important to us all and that definitely must be heard,” he added.

“The words that must be heard,” Zelensky continued, are the names of liberated cities.

“Izium, Balakliya, Kupyansk and the Kharkiv region in general are the cities and communities that we have liberated. These words are heard now. They are heard everywhere,” he noted.

Ukrainian forces seize control of river near Kharkiv after Russian retreat

Ukrainian forces crossed the Oskil River in the northeastern Kharkiv region and now control both banks of the river, according the country’s military.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Oskil river. Since yesterday, Ukraine controls the left bank as well,” Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications announced on Telegram.

Earlier this month, Kirill Imashev, the military correspondent on the Russian Telegram channel Readovka, said Russian forces had left the city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region (some 30 miles north of Izium) and retreated across the river to “regroup.”

UN: Chances of Russia-Ukraine peace deal now are ‘minimal’

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a global food crisis aggravated by the war will be the focus of world leaders when they convene at the United Nations in New York this week. “It would be naive to think that we are close to the possibility of a peace deal,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres before the high-level meeting of the 193-member UN General Assembly, which starts on Tuesday. “The chances of a peace deal are minimal at the present moment,” he added.

Canada: Mass graves in Ukraine evidence of Russian war crimes

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia’s war crimes and that full accountability for its actions was needed.

Trudeau, in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, told reporters that he had met with British Prime Minister Liz Truss and that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was at the top of their agenda.

“Obviously the UK and Canada have been two of the strongest countries in standing up in support of Ukraine and pushing back against Russia’s illegal actions,” Trudeau stated.

Those actions “increasingly, clearly include war crimes, include absolutely unacceptable crimes, whether we think of what we found in Bucha or the discovery of mass graves in the reclaimed territories by Ukraine,” he added.

Top US general urges vigilance among his troops in light of Russia battle setback