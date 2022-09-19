Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 208

Over 10 “torture rooms” found in reclaimed areas of northeast Ukraine: Zelensky
Troops found so-called “torture rooms” and devices used by Russian forces in reclaimed portions of the northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelensky claimed in his nightly address Saturday.
“More than ten torture rooms have already been found in the liberated areas of Kharkiv region — in various cities and towns,” Zelensky said, adding, “As the occupiers fled, they also dropped the torture devices.”
“Even at the regular Kozacha Lopan railway station, they found a room for torture, found tools for electric torture,” he continued.
Earlier on Saturday, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office made similar claims.
“The Russian army tortured people in the cellar of the so-called ‘people’s militia’ in the town of Kozacha Lopan when it was under siege,” Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office stated in a social media post.
“Representatives of the Russian Federation created a pseudo-law enforcement agency, in the basement of which a torture chamber was set up, where civilians were subjected to inhuman torture,” the post continued, adding, “During the inspection, documents confirming the functioning of the pseudo-police department and the device with which the occupiers tortured civilians with electric shock were seized.”
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office also provided pictures of the “torture rooms” and a “device with which the occupiers tortured civilians.”
The reports from Kharkiv follow the discovery of a mass burial site in the eastern city of Izium this week. Zelensky announced Friday that some of the bodies showed “signs of torture.”
Biden: There’s been “no indication” China sent weapons or aid to Russians in Ukraine “thus far”
In a new clip of his “60 Minutes” interview, US President Joe Biden shared more details on his conversations last winter with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the “gigantic mistake” it would be if China assisted Russia in its war on Ukraine.
Biden added that “thus far” there’s been “no indication” that China has put forward weapons or “other things Russia has wanted” to aid in their war in Ukraine.
The president was about to add to his sentence when he stopped himself, saying: “Well, maybe I shouldn’t say any more.”
CBS’ Scott Pelly implored Biden to go on — but Biden answered a decisive no.
“I called President Xi. Not to threaten at all, just to say to him, we’ve met many times. And I said that, ‘if you think that Americans and others are going to continue to invest in China based on your violating the sanctions that have been imposed on Russia, I think you’re making a gigantic mistake. But that’s your decision to make,’” Biden stated, referencing a video call he had with Xi following the Beijing Olympics, which Xi invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend.
Zelensky says “lull” on the frontline is “a preparation for liberation of more cities”
In his nightly address Sunday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called any perceived slowing of his military’s progress “a preparation for the liberation of more cities.”
“Perhaps it seems to someone now that after a series of victories we have a certain lull. But this is not a lull,” Zelensky said.
“This is preparation for the next sequence. For the next sequence of words that are very important to us all and that definitely must be heard,” he added.
“The words that must be heard,” Zelensky continued, are the names of liberated cities.
“Izium, Balakliya, Kupyansk and the Kharkiv region in general are the cities and communities that we have liberated. These words are heard now. They are heard everywhere,” he noted.
Ukrainian forces seize control of river near Kharkiv after Russian retreat
Ukrainian forces crossed the Oskil River in the northeastern Kharkiv region and now control both banks of the river, according the country’s military.
“The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Oskil river. Since yesterday, Ukraine controls the left bank as well,” Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications announced on Telegram.
Earlier this month, Kirill Imashev, the military correspondent on the Russian Telegram channel Readovka, said Russian forces had left the city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region (some 30 miles north of Izium) and retreated across the river to “regroup.”
UN: Chances of Russia-Ukraine peace deal now are ‘minimal’
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a global food crisis aggravated by the war will be the focus of world leaders when they convene at the United Nations in New York this week.
“It would be naive to think that we are close to the possibility of a peace deal,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres before the high-level meeting of the 193-member UN General Assembly, which starts on Tuesday.
“The chances of a peace deal are minimal at the present moment,” he added.
Canada: Mass graves in Ukraine evidence of Russian war crimes
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia’s war crimes and that full accountability for its actions was needed.
Trudeau, in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, told reporters that he had met with British Prime Minister Liz Truss and that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was at the top of their agenda.
“Obviously the UK and Canada have been two of the strongest countries in standing up in support of Ukraine and pushing back against Russia’s illegal actions,” Trudeau stated.
Those actions “increasingly, clearly include war crimes, include absolutely unacceptable crimes, whether we think of what we found in Bucha or the discovery of mass graves in the reclaimed territories by Ukraine,” he added.
Top US general urges vigilance among his troops in light of Russia battle setback
The top United States general has cautioned that it was still unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and called for vigilance among US troops as he visited a base in Poland aiding Ukraine’s war effort.
“The war is not going too well for Russia right now. So it’s incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness, alert,” US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters in Warsaw following a visit to a US military base.
Milley stated he was not suggesting US troops in Europe were under any increased threat, but noted they had to be ready, Reuters reported.
“In the conduct of war,” Milley added, “you just don’t know with a high degree of certainty what will happen next.”
SA leader warns against punishing African nations over ties with Russia
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned against punishing African nations for maintaining ties with Russia.
The Joe Biden administration has put a new focus on Africa after being taken aback by the reluctance of some nations to condemn Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Ramaphosa, however, warned President Biden over a piece of legislation that has passed through the US House of Representatives, which would require a strategy to counter Moscow’s role in Africa.
“I think it will harm Africa and marginalise the continent,” Ramaphosa told reporters after his meetings, adding, “We should not be told by anyone who we can associate with.”
The legislation, called the Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act, has yet to clear the Senate and US policymakers stress that it does not in itself lay out any repercussions for African countries.
Australia will not ban Russian tourists from entering country: DM
Australia will not ban Russian tourists from entering the country as part of sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine, Defence Minister Richard Marles has said.
Since the start of the conflict, Australia has sanctioned hundreds of Russian individuals and entities, including most of Russia’s banking sector and all organisations responsible for the country’s sovereign debt.
It has also supplied defence equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, while outlawing exports of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia.
Asked if Australia would also ban Russian tourists, Marles stated sanctions were aimed at Russia’s government, “not the Russian people themselves”.
“This is not something we are considering at the moment,” he told ABC television.
Meanwhile, Australia is “assessing” whether to reopen the Australian embassy in Kyiv.
It is also considering sending further military aid to Ukraine to bolster existing commitments.
“We do need to be preparing ourselves for protracted conflict and on that basis, we get that we are going to need to provide support for Ukraine over the long term,” Marles added.