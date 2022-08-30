Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 188

White House says threat of Ukrainian counteroffensive has already impacted Russian military
The White House says it has seen reports that Ukraine has begun a counteroffensive against Russian forces in southern Ukraine but does not want to comment further on specific Ukrainian military operations, John Kirby, the communications coordinator for the National Security Council, said.
Kirby did note, however, that regardless of the size, scale and scope of the latest counteroffensive, the Ukrainians “have already had an impact on Russian military capabilities.”
“Because the Russians have had to pull resources from the east simply because of reports that the Ukrainians might be going more on the offense in the south,” Kirby continued, adding, “And so they’ve had to deplete certain units …in certain areas in the East in the Donbass, to respond to what they clearly believed was a looming threat of a counter offensive.”
Kirby also noted that Russia “continues to have manpower problems” in Ukraine, and is trying to expand its recruitment of fighters inside Russia as well as “entice” some of their conscripts and contract soldiers to serve beyond their time frames.
That is “because they are experiencing manpower challenges—manpower challenges that are not made any easier by the way they’ve had to respond to reports of a potential counteroffensive by the Ukrainians,” Kirby continued.
Kirby also said that “the idea of going on the offense is not new to the Ukrainians.”
“Now I recognize that what we’re talking about here is the potential for a major counteroffensive, which is different than going on the offense in a more localized way,” Kirby added.
But he said Ukrainian forces “have been taking the fight to the Russians inside” Ukraine for quite some time now, including in the early months of the war around the capital Kyiv.
“So, it’s not a new development for them to do this,” Kirby added.
Moscow on Monday acknowledged Kyiv’s counteroffensive in Ukraine’s south, but said the Ukrainian troops “suffered heavy losses” and “failed miserably” in their “attempted” offensive.
Ukrainian forces on Monday “attempted an offensive in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions from three directions,” the Russian defense ministry said in a statement, adding, “as a result of the active defense of the grouping of Russian troops, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered heavy losses.”
The ministry announced that during the fighting, 26 Ukrainian tanks, 23 infantry fighting vehicles, nine other armored fighting vehicles were destroyed and two Su-25 attack aircraft were shot down.
“Another attempt at offensive actions by the enemy failed miserably,” it concluded.
Russian recruitment push “unlikely to succeed”: Senior US defense official
The US believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree to increase the size of Russia’s armed forces from 1.9 to 2.04 million is “unlikely to succeed, as Russia has historically not met personnel end strength targets,” according to a senior US defense official.
The official added, “any additional personnel Russia is able to muster by the end of the year may not in fact increase overall Russian … combat power” due to the measures Russia has taken to increase recruitment, such as “eliminating the upper age limit for new recruits, and also by recruiting prisoners.”
“Many of these new recruits have been observed as older, unfit and ill-trained,” the official, said, who reiterated that before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia “may have already been 150,000 personnel short of their million personnel goal.”
Russia claims Ukraine attempts futile offensive in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions
The Russian defence ministry says that Ukraine’s troops have attempted an offensive in the southern Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, sustaining significant casualties, RIA news agency reported.
“Enemy’s offensive attempt failed miserably,” it added.
White House calls for demilitarised zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
The White House has said that Russia should agree to a demilitarised zone around the Ukrainian nuclear plant that has become a dangerous front line in the ongoing war.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters the Biden administration supports a visit led by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on the Dnieper river in southern central Ukraine.
A controlled shutdown of the plant would be the safest option, he added.
Russia oil output exceeds expectations but pressure looms: Energy chief
Russia’s oil output has exceeded expectations in the wake of the war in Ukraine but Moscow will find it increasingly difficult to uphold production as Western sanctions begin to bite, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said.
“In the absence of (western) companies, in the absence of the technology providers, in the absence of service companies, it will be much harder for Russia to maintain the production,” IEA chief Fatih Birol told Reuters.
Russian domestic demand has so far remained robust, and the country also offers large discounts to non-European buyers, Birol noted on the sidelines of a conference in Stavanger in southern Norway.
Nations that are members of the IEA could meanwhile release more oil from strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) if they find it necessary when the current scheme expires in November, he added.
He also said trust in Russia as an energy supplier had been eroded around the world following the invasion of Ukraine and its cuts to gas exports and that the loss of Europe as a partner would hurt Moscow.
“Russia is not winning the energy battle here,” Birol continued.
The upcoming winter season will be a test of Europe’s solidarity and if the continent fails when tested, the effect may be felt “beyond this energy crisis”, Birol added.
IEA members could release more oil from reserves: Director
Nations that are members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) could release more oil from strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) if they find it necessary when the current scheme expires, the head of the agency has stated.
“If our member countries believe that as a result of the supply disruption there is a need to make a stock release, I am sure (they) will consider (it) and it is not off the table,” Fatih Birol told the Reuters news agency on the sidelines of a conference.