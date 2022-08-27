Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 185

Turkey: Three more ships leave Ukraine with grain to feed world

Three more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish national defence ministry announced. Shipments from Ukrainian ports are continuing, the ministry said in a statement, adding, “Three more ships loaded with grain departed from Ukrainian ports this morning.” In July, Turkey, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were halted due to the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its seventh month.

Russia intensifies attacks in parts of eastern Ukraine: Britain

Russia has probably stepped up attacks along the Donetsk sector of the Donbas region over the last five days in a move that could be aimed at sucking in Ukrainian troops and foiling a counter-attack, according to Britain’s defence ministry.

There has been intense fighting near the towns of Siversk and Bakhmut which are located north of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, the ministry said on its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

“There is a realistic possibility that Russia has increased its efforts in the Donbas in an attempt to draw in or fix additional Ukrainian units, amid speculation that Ukraine is planning a major counter-offensive,” the update added.

Russia can’t stop war even if Ukraine drops NATO bid: Ex-president

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top ally, Dmitry Medvedev, says if Ukraine had been allowed to join NATO, World War Three could have begun.

In an interview with French TV network LCI, Medvedev also stated it is not possible for Moscow to stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kiev formally renounces its aspirations to join NATO.

Russia, he noted, will continue their military operations until its goals are achieved.

The ongoing military operations in Ukraine are the “most modest option” available to Moscow, Medvedev continued, adding Russian troops only target the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine’s “infrastructure would have been completely destroyed, its decision-making centers, its state authorities, and so on. We didn’t go that route,” Medvedev was quoted as saying.

Now chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Medvedev showed the former president announced Moscow’s readiness to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on certain conditions.

“Renouncing its participation in the North Atlantic alliance is now vital, but it is already insufficient in order to establish peace,” he added.

Ever since February, when Russia launched its full-scale military operation in Ukraine, the two countries have held several rounds of talks to settle the war, but have not shown any output.

“This will depend on how events unfold. We were ready before to meet (Zelensky),” Medvedev stressed.

Russia blocks agreement on UN nuclear treaty

Russia has blocked agreement on the final document of a four-week review of the UN treaty considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament, which criticised its military takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear plant soon after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

Igor Vishnevetsky, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department, told the delayed final meeting of the conference reviewing the 50-year-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) that unfortunately there is no consensus on this document.

He insisted that many countries – not just Russia – didn’t agree with “a whole host of issues” in the 36-page last draft.

The NPT, which 191 signatories review every five years, aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons, promote complete disarmament and promote cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Zelensky: Ukraine has exported 1 million tonnes of food under grain deal