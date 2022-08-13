Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 171

Two more ships carrying 15,000 tonnes of grain leave Ukraine

Two more ships carrying sunflower seed and corn sailed from Ukrainian ports, Turkey’s national defence ministry announced.

The Barbados-flagged ship FULMAR S, carrying 12,000 tonnes of corn, left the Chornomorsk port for Iskenderun, Turkey.

The other ship, Marshal Islands-flagged THOE, sailed from the Chornomorsk port with 3,000 tonnes of sunflower seed, for Tekirdag, northwestern Turkey.

On July 22, Turkey, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports for exporting Ukrainian grain stuck due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its sixth month.

Two bridges to Russian-occupied territory in Kherson out of use: UK

The two primary road bridges giving access to the pocket of Russian-occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnieper in Kherson Oblast are now probably out of use for the purposes of substantial military resupply, the British military intelligence has announced.

Even if Russia manages to make significant repairs to the bridges, they will remain a key vulnerability, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said.

“Ground resupply for the several thousand Russian troops on the west bank is almost certainly reliant on just two pontoon ferry crossing points,” the ministry added in an intelligence update.

With their supply chain constrained, the size of any stockpiles Russia has managed to establish on the west bank is likely to be a key factor in the forces’ endurance, according to the update.

Almost one-third of Ukraine needs to be cleared of ordnance