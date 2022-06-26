Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 123

Russia bombs Kyiv after capturing key Donbas city

Several explosions were heard early on Sunday in the Shevchenkivskiy district of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the explosions or casualties.

“Ambulance crews and rescuers dispatched to the scene. More detailed information – later,” Klitschko stated, adding, “Residents are being rescued and evacuated from two buildings.”

Images and videos posted on social media by residents showed smoke rising up in the sky in several places. Local media reports say the number of blasts this morning stands at four.

Ukraine will win back Severodonetsk: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine would win back all the cities it had lost to Russia, including Severodonetsk.

In a late-night video address, he also stated Ukraine had been hit by 45 Russian missiles and rockets over the previous 24 hours, which he described as a cynical attempt to break his people’s spirits.

Russian forces have established full control over the Ukrainian city of Sevierodonetsk and the nearby town of Borivske, Moscow announced on Saturday.

Zelensky made a plea for the country’s allies to send it air defense systems in response to continued Russian missile attacks.

German official says G7 on course to agree Russian oil price caps

Leaders of the Group of Seven rich democracies are having “very constructive” discussions on a possible cap on Russian oil imports, a German government source said has said shortly before the start of the G7 summit, according to Reuters.

“We are on a good path to reach an agreement,” the official added, Reuters reported.