Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 121

Russian-installed Kherson official assassinated: Official

The deputy head of the Russian-installed authority in Kherson region says a senior official of the administration has been killed in an apparent assassination.

Dmitry Savluchenko, head of families, youth and sports department of the Kherson military-civilian administration, was killed in a bomb blast, the deputy head told Reuters news agency.

Russia’s TASS news agency added there were two burnt-out cars in a courtyard of Kherson – the regional capital where the blast took place – and that the windows of a four-storey house had been shattered.

Kherson sits just northwest of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula and was occupied during the first week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February.

EU must speed up efforts to get independent from Russian fossil fuel: Scholz

Europe needs to ramp up efforts to cut its dependency from Russian fossil fuel imports in the face of the latest crisis, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Brussels on Friday.

“All together, we are very, very well prepared for the difficult challenge linked to Russian fossil fuel imports,” he told reporters as he arrived for the second day of an EU summit.

He added this was the reason why the bloc had not only imposed sanctions on Russian coal and oil at an early stage, but had as well worked on adjusting its infrastructure in a way that European countries can import gas from other countries, too.

US to blame Kaliningrad transit restrictions: Russia

Moscow’s foreign ministry says it blames Washington for a Lithuanian ban on sanctioned goods crossing from the Russian mainland to the exclave of Kaliningrad.

In a statement, the ministry also added that it was “impossible” to hold expert level consultations with Washington on a number of bilateral issues that had been due to take place in the near future.

The ministry did not specify which issues it was referring to, or when talks were supposed to take place.

Gazprom gas exports to Europe via Ukraine decreases

Gazprom – Russian gas producer – says its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Friday versus 42.6 mcm on Thursday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was again rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom added.

Energy costs could triple in Germany: Network regulator

German consumers could see a doubling or tripling of their energy costs, which, in some cases, are already between 30 and 80 percent higher due to price increases from last fall, the head of the Bundesnetzagentur network regulator, has told broadcaster ARD.

The regulator has considered various scenarios, Klaus Mueller stated, and most of them “are not pretty, and mean either too little gas at the end of winter or already very difficult situations in autumn or winter”.

Germany triggered the second of three phases of its emergency gas plan on Thursday, which kicks in when the government sees a high risk of long-term supply shortages of gas.

German economy minister warns of industry shutdown amid gas shortage

Germany is heading for a gas shortage if Russian gas supplies remain as low as they are now, and certain industries would have to be shut down if there is not enough come winter, the economy minister has said.

“Companies would have to stop production, lay off their workers, supply chains would collapse, people would go into debt to pay their heating bills, that people would become poorer,” Robert Habeck told Der Spiegel magazine, adding it was part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategy to divide the country.

This is “the best breeding ground for populism, which is intended to undermine our liberal democracy from within,” Habeck said, adding that Putin’s plans must not be allowed to work out.

Habeck held out the prospect of further relief for companies and people affected by the lack of gas but warned that it would not be possible to absorb all the effects, reported Der Spiegel.

Johnson warns against seeking ‘bad peace’ in Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned G7 and NATO allies they should not encourage Ukraine to settle for unfavorable peace terms as Russia’s brutal war drags on.

Speaking to journalists traveling with him to Rwanda, Johnson repeated his concern that “that there is a lot of Ukraine fatigue now in the world.”

He called on Western powers to “give the Ukrainians strategic endurance,” adding that “my message to colleagues at the G7 and at NATO in particular is … now is not the time to settle and encourage the Ukrainians to settle for a bad peace, for a peace for which they are invited to give up chunks of their territory in return for a cease-fire.”

He warned such a scenario would be “a disaster” likely to embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin and cause further economic damage to the world.

“It is time to recognize that the Ukrainians need help to change the dynamic in Donbas, Severodonetsk and then the land bridge area in the south,” he added.

Johnson emphasized the importance of food security as he departed for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali.

“A lot of the countries we are about to see depend on that type of grain,” he continued, saying. “Some of the poorest countries in the world absolutely depend on supplies of grain from Ukraine.”

He ruled out sending in the Navy, but stressed the need to find a way of getting the grain out that is not subject to Putin’s control.

Ukrainian forces will have to leave embattled Severodonetsk: Governor

Ukrainian troops will “have to be withdrawn” from the mostly Russian-occupied battleground city of Severodonetsk, the Luhansk governor said on television on Friday.

“Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense,” Serhiy Haidai stated.

He did not indicate whether troops would be withdrawn immediately, or over what time frame the withdrawal would happen.

The UK’s defence ministry announced Thursday some Ukrainian troops had withdrawn from Lysychansk to avoid being encircled. If Russia takes both Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, it will hold the Luhansk region, which makes up half of the Donbas.

Russian forces captured another village near Lysychansk: Governor

Russian forces have taken the village of Mykolaivka, around 25km south of the key city of Lysychansk, the governor of Luhansk has said.

Serhiy Haidai stated Ukraine’s forces repulsed a Russian attack on Lysychansk, and the nearby village of Borivske, on Thursday.

He added the Russian army fired on Severodonetsk with “all available weapons” as well as the nearby villages of Bila Hora, Vovchoyarivka, Synetskyi and Pavlohrad.

“The enemy’s offensive near Borivske was successfully stopped. In addition, our soldiers repulsed the offensive in the direction of the southern outskirts of Lysychansk. However … Russians managed to capture Mykolaivka,” Haidai continued.

Russian air force likely lacks trained pilots for Ukraine invasion: UK

The Russian air force is likely struggling to support its Ukraine offensive with sufficient aircrew, the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence has said, citing recent Ukrainian information about a captured pilot flying a Russian plane who confessed to being a military contractor with the private Wagner army.

“Ukrainian forces have announced that the pilot of a Russian Su-25 FROGFOOT ground attack aircraft shot down on 17 June was captured shortly afterwards,” the defence ministry said in its latest intelligence briefing. “The pilot has confessed to being a former Russian air force Major, who had taken employment as a Wagner military contractor and had flown several missions during the conflict,” it said, adding that this indicated a lack of sufficient aircrew in the Russian air forces. “This is likely due to a combination of Russia’s insufficient numbers of suitably trained personnel and its combat losses,” the ministry added.

Kyiv likely preparing for loss of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk: ISW

Ukrainian authorities are likely setting conditions to prepare for the ultimate loss of both key Luhansk cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, but this outcome would not represent a turning point in the war, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has announced.

“Ukrainian troops have succeeded for weeks in drawing substantial quantities of Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment into the area and have likely degraded Russian forces’ overall capabilities while preventing Russian forces from focusing on more advantageous axes of advance,” the Washington-based think-tank said.

“Russian offensive operations will likely stall in the coming weeks, whether or not Russian forces capture the Severodonetsk-Lysychansk area, likely granting Ukrainian forces the opportunity to launch prudent counteroffensives,” it added.

Russia to ‘carefully record’ Ukraine’s use of Western weapons: Spokesman

The Kremlin spokesman has stated that Russia’s defence ministry is carefully recording each use of weapons provided by the United States to Ukraine to ensure they aren’t being used to strike inside Russia, state media channel RT has reported.

“We carefully record all episodes of the use of these weapons,” Dmitry Peskov said.

“So, if any of these weapons reach the front lines and are not destroyed by our military, we will track how they are being used,” he added.

US sending advanced rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine

The United States will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems, to help push back Russian progress in the war, officials have announced.

The latest package includes four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, which will double the number they have now. All four were prepositioned in Europe, and training on those systems has already begun with the Ukrainian troops who will use them, stated Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel, Anton Semelroth, a Pentagon spokesman.

The first four HIMARS that the US previously sent have already gone to the battlefield in Ukraine and are in the hands of troops there.

According to the Pentagon, the aid also includes 18 tactical vehicles that are used to tow howitzers, so the weapons can be moved around the battlefield, as well as 18 coastal and riverine patrol boats, thousands of machine guns, grenade launchers and rounds of ammunition, and some other equipment and spare parts.

Zelensky says EU leaders’ decision to grant Ukraine EU candidate status is “unique and historical”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he commends the European Council’s decision to grant Ukraine candidate status to join the European Union.

Quoting European Council President Charles Michel’s tweet announcing the decision, Zelensky stated it is “a unique and historical moment” in relations between the European Union and Ukraine.

Zelensky has called the European Council decision to grant Ukraine candidate status a “victory.”

In a video posted on Instagram immediately after the announcement, he noted: “We have just received the candidacy. This is a victory we had waited for 120 days and 30 years. After that we will defeat the enemy and get some rest. Or maybe we shall rebuild Ukraine first and get some rest afterwards.”

Zelensky added, “And maybe shall will even win, rebuild, join the EU and then rest. Or maybe we won’t be getting rest. Though children would disagree with that. But we will definitely win.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also tweeted that “Ukraine will prevail. Europe will prevail.”

His tweet, accompanied by a short video with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, said: “Today marks the beginning of a long journey that we will walk together. The Ukrainian people belong to the European family. Ukraine’s future is with the EU. We stand together for peace.”

Ukraine files case against Russia at European Court of Human Rights

Kyiv said it has formally filed a case against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights to end “the mass and gross human rights violations” by Moscow’s forces during the war in Ukraine.

The move is considered symbolic, given that on June 7 the Russian parliament approved two bills ending the court’s jurisdiction in Russia.

A Ukrainian justice ministry statement said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was illegal under the European Convention on Human Rights.

“The Court will be invited to find that Russia has been guilty of the most flagrant, serious and sustained violations of the Convention ever placed before the Court, and to award just satisfaction on an equally unprecedented scale,” it added.

Macron says today’s decision sends “a strong signal to Russia”

Speaking at a news conference alongside European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron said that today’s decision to grant Ukraine and Moldova EU candidate status sends “a strong signal to Russia.”

“The message that is sent today very clearly and we just saw it with President [Volodymyr] Zelensky. It’s a very strong message, coherent with what our Europe since day one of the conflict has known to do. Which is: reacting swiftly, in a historic way and united. Through sanctions, two days later and six times since then. Through macroeconomic, military and financial support to Ukraine. And now through this political gesture,” Macron stated.

“This strong united Europe has been up to the task,” he added.

“More broadly today, it’s a European perspective that we recognize to Ukraine, Moldavia and Georgia. Which is a very strong signal to Russia and in the geopolitical context we mentioned and the choice made for Ukraine and Moldavia to be granted this candidate status to the European Union,” he added.

“We owed this to the Ukrainian people which is fighting to defend our values, their sovereignty and territorial integrity. And we also owed it to Moldavia regarding its political situation, of the destabilization attempts it is experiencing, and the generosity it showed in the context we just mentioned,” he said.

European Union approves Ukraine as candidate country

The European Union has approved the application of Ukraine to become a candidate country for admission to the 27-strong bloc. EU leaders meeting in Brussels have followed the recommendation of the European Commission, which was made on Friday 17 June.

The move comes just one day short of the four-month anniversary of President Putin ordering his troops into Ukraine for what Russia has insisted is not a war, but a “special military operation”.

The accession process to the EU can be lengthy. Until today the official list of candidate countries included Albania, the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Turkey. Turkey gained candidate status in 1999, the Republic of North Macedonia in 2005.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted on Thursday, “Today is a good day for Europe.”

Von der Leyen said that European Union candidate countries have “homework” to do before the next stage of the of the accession process.

Speaking during a short press conference alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel following EU’s decision to grant Ukraine and Moldova EU candidate status, she stated, “The countries all have to do homework before moving to the next stage of the accession process but I am convinced that they will all move as swiftly as possible and work as hard as possible to implement the necessary reforms.”

She added that today’s decision strengthens Ukraine and Moldova, plus Georgia — which the EU is ready to grant candidate status once the outstanding priorities are addressed — “in the face of Russian aggression and it strengthens the European Union because it shows once again to the world that the European Union is united and strong in the face of external threats”.

“It’s a very strong message which is being sent out. A message of unity, of determination in political terms,” Michel noted.

EU says it will “swiftly work on a further increase of military support” to Ukraine

The EU says it will “swiftly” work on increasing military support to Ukraine and will work on further financial assistance.

In a news release following the first day of the two-day EU Summit, the European Council said, “The European Union remains strongly committed to providing further military support to help Ukraine exercise its inherent right of self-defence against the Russian aggression and defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty. To this end, the European Council calls on the Council to swiftly work on a further increase of military support.”

The European Council also urged Russia to “immediately stop targeting agricultural facilities and removing cereals, and to unblock the Black Sea, in particular the port of Odesa, so as to allow the export of grain and commercial shipping operations,” blaming Russia for the global food security crisis.

“Russia, by weaponising food in its war against Ukraine, is solely responsible for the global food security crisis it has provoked,” it added.

The European Council also condemned “Russia’s indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure,” adding that “international humanitarian law, including on the treatment of prisoners of war, must be respected.”

“Russia, Belarus and all those responsible for war crimes and the other most serious crimes will be held to account for their actions, in accordance with international law,” it said.

BRICS countries — which include Russia — support Ukraine-Russia talks in joint declaration

BRICS countries announced they support talks between Russia and Ukraine in a joint statement published on the Kremlin’s website on Thursday.

The BRICS countries include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“We have discussed the situation in Ukraine and recall our national positions as expressed at the appropriate fora, namely the UN [Security Council] and UN [General Assembly]. We support talks between Russia and Ukraine,” the statement read.

“We have also discussed our concerns over the humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine and expressed our support to efforts of the UN Secretary-General, UN Agencies and ICRC to provide humanitarian assistance in accordance with the basic principles of humanity, neutrality and impartiality established in UN General Assembly resolution 46/182,” they added.

The BRICS summit, hosted by Beijing, marks Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first international forum with other heads of major economies since he launched his invasion in Ukraine back in February.

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated that he was willing to hold direct talks with Putin.