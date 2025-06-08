Russia says actively assists in seeking solution for Iran, US

“We are keeping up our efforts aimed at assisting in the energetic search for the necessary negotiation solutions,” the senior diplomat noted.

“We think that they are quite possible with due reliance on international law, the principle of equitable and indivisible security, as well as with the carefully calibrated balance of interests and gradual progress which will allow to boost trust by observing the agreements achieved. We would like to believe that both the US and Iran fully realize this.”

The Kremlin announced on Thursday President Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Donald Trump that he was ready to use Moscow’s close partnership with Tehran to help with negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme,

Trump said after a phone call with Putin on Wednesday that time was running out for Iran to make a decision on its nuclear programme and that he believed Putin agreed that the Islamic Republic should not have nuclear weapons.

Putin, according to Trump, suggested that he participate in the discussions with Iran and that “he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion”, though Iran was “slowwalking”.

“We have close partner relations with Tehran and, naturally, President Putin said that we are ready to use this level of partnership with Tehran in order to facilitate and contribute to the negotiations that are taking place to resolve the issue of the Iranian nuclear dossier,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Asked when Putin could join the negotiations, Peskov said that dialogue with Tehran and Washington continued through various channels.

“The president will be able to get involved when necessary,” Peskov added.