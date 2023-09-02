Putin says to soon meet China’s Xi

“In the near future we will have events and a meeting with the Chinese Chairman. He calls me his friend, and I am happy to call him my friend, because he is a person who personally does a lot for the development of Russia-China relations and ties and in various fields. And we will definitely discuss with him what else can be done on this issue, and for the development of humanitarian contacts,” Putin stated at a meeting with students “Important Conversations”.

As relations between the two countries grow stronger, the leaders meet increasingly often. In fact, the announced meeting is going to be the 41st one in the affluent list of the leaders meetings.

“You are the first foreign head of state I have met. I get the impression that you and I always treat each other in an openhearted manner. We are similar in character and have become good friends,” Xi told Putin during the first visit in 2013.

“I will come to Russia often, and President Putin will visit us more often,” Xi promised.

Last time, the Chinese leader visited Moscow on March 20-22 – days after being reelected for a third term on March 10. Once again, Russia was chosen the first foreign state to visit by Xi after his reelection.