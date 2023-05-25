Russia denies fire broke out at defense ministry building in Moscow

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) did not detect a fire at the MOD building, TASS quoted the Moscow City MES Department as saying.

“The presence of a fire has not been confirmed, as no fire was detected by the fire brigade upon arrival. Neither is there any information about victims,” the press service of the Moscow department said.

Video showed that smoke surrounding the MOD building and a woman heard saying “the smell of burning is horrible.”

Earlier, TASS reported that a fire broke out at the Russian Ministry of Defense building in central Moscow, citing an emergency services source.

“A fire broke-out on a balcony at the Ministry of Defense building on Frunzenskaya Naberezhnaya,” according to TASS.

The news agency also noted emergency services were working at the scene.