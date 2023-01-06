Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. IFP ExclusiveHomelandNature and Wildlife Rural area in Iran’s Kordestan Province covered in snow By IFP Editorial Staff January 6, 2023 Snow blankets Ovroman Takht, a beautiful rural district in Iran’s western province of Kordestan. More snowfalls are predicted in the coming days countrywide. › Subscribe TagsIran's Nature Share FacebookTwitterReddItEmailPrintTelegramWhatsAppVKLINEViber LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. More Articles Deforestation threatening massive natural habitat in Iran’s Zagros Mountauns December 9, 2022 Mountainous regions of northern Iran blanketed in snow December 6, 2022 Arabsbaran Forest in northwestern Iran covered in snow December 4, 2022 Single surviving West Siberian crane, Omid, migrates back to Iran for winter October 28, 2022 Iranians observe last solar eclipse in 2022 October 26, 2022 Iranian port city of Bandar e Khamir registered as wetland city June 13, 2022 Iranians begin harvests of borage flowers in northern mountains May 26, 2022 Spring on road to Prophet Khaled May 17, 2022 Latest articles Russia says alleged Iran weapons delivery pretext to stop nuclear talks January 6, 2023 Iran foils cyber raids against Central Bank, messaging apps January 6, 2023 Official: Veteran Iranian Judge Salavati in good health, rumors of his murder are lies January 6, 2023 UNSC memebrs stress on al-Aqsa status quo but take no action January 6, 2023 Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 317 January 6, 2023 Iran FM holds talks with OIC chief, Kuwait top diplomat over al-Aqsa desecration January 5, 2023 Popular articles Samanu; A Traditional Dish Served in Iran during Nowruz September 4, 2022 Baghali Polo Recipe August 25, 2022 Dolma pepper; A Delicious Iranian Food August 1, 2022