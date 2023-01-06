Friday, January 6, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveHomelandNature and Wildlife

Rural area in Iran’s Kordestan Province covered in snow

By IFP Editorial Staff
Rural area in Iran’s Kordestan Province covered in snow

Snow blankets Ovroman Takht, a beautiful rural district in Iran’s western province of Kordestan.

More snowfalls are predicted in the coming days countrywide.

Rural area in Iran’s Kordestan Province covered in snow

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks