Revenge for Gen. Soleimani’s Killing to End US Presence in Mideast: IRGC

General Salami said the revenge will definitely be painful and make aggressors regret their actions.

“The response will have definitive and effective outcomes and end the Americans’ presence, so that they will have no place in the Muslim world any longer,” he said.

“However, the quality, time and scale of a response to them remains confidential until enemies receive our responses and all Muslims across the world witness the effects of this confrontation and harsh and crushing response,” he noted.

He said revenge for the assassination of General Soleimani will take place in due time in a wide geographical sphere with determining effects.

“Anyone who hosts the US is an enemy of Muslim nations; we are warning them to rethink their behaviour and covert plots; we are monitoring them; they should take care not to fall victim to US policies … and not to pay the price for the Americans’ policy and strategy,” the top general said.

“With the Americans’ presence [in the region] coming to an end, the region will get to enjoy stability, prosperity, balance and security,” he said.