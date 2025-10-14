IFP ExclusiveCinemaSelected

Renowned Iranian filmmaker Nasser Taghvai Dies at 84

By IFP Editorial Staff

Celebrated Iranian filmmaker and screenwriter Nasser Taghvai, best known for directing the classic television series My Uncle Napoleon, has passed away at the age of 84.

His wife, Marzieh Vafamehr, announced his death in a post on Facebook, writing: “Nasser Taghvai, the artist who chose the hardship of living freely, has been set free. He loved plants, let us plant a tree in his memory. He loved light, let us add our candle to his. He loved literature, let us read in his memory. He loved cinema, let us watch in his memory.”

Born in 1941 in Abadan, southern Iran, Taghvai was regarded as one of Iran’s most influential auteur filmmakers.

Before the 1979 Revolution, he directed acclaimed works such as Calm in the Presence of Others (1969), Killer Sadegh (1971), and The Curse (1973), along with the widely beloved TV series My Uncle Napoleon (1976).

After the Revolution, Taghvai created the celebrated Captain Khorshid (1986), which won the Bronze Leopard at the Locarno Film Festival. His later films included Oh Iran (1989) and Paper Without Lines (2001).

Taghvai leaves behind a lasting legacy in Iranian cinema and culture.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks