Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Renowned Iranian critic, writer Mohammad-Ali Eslami Nodooshan passes away

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad-Ali Eslami Nodooshan
Renowned Iranian literary critic, translator, poet and writer Mohammad-Ali Eslami Nodooshan has passed away at the age of 97.

Eslami Nodooshan’s wife says he will be buried in Canada where he was living.

He was born in Nadooshan, Yazd in August 1924. After graduating from high school in Yazd and receiving his BA in Law from the University of Teheran, he left for France to get his MA and PhD from the University of Paris.

He then returned to Iran and began teaching Literature and Law at the University of Tehran.

Eslami Nodooshan was one of the prominent professors of the University of Tehran and one of the renowned writers of Iran.

He is known not only by Iranians; but many thinkers, writers, and scholars around the world are familiar with his works.

Eslami Nodooshan has created magnificent works promoting Persian language and literature.

Nodooshan’s efforts to acquaint people around the world with Iranian literature and his sense of patriotism are worthy of praise.

