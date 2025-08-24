Renowned Iranian actor, Mehrdad Falahatgar, passes away

Over the course of his career, he appeared in numerous films that became landmarks of Iranian cinema.

Among his most notable works are “Under the Skin of the City,” “Crime,” “Doubt,” “The Ritual of Love-Slaying,” “The Glass Agency,” “Passion of Love,” and “Cinderella.” His roles in these productions not only showcased his acting talent but also placed his name alongside some of the most prominent figures in Iranian cinema.

Falahatgar’s portrayal of Sinuhe in the popular television series Prophet Joseph remains one of his most memorable performances, securing his legacy in Iranian cultural memory.