Tuesday, December 5, 2023
President Raisi: Killing of Palestinian women, children to put an end to Zionist regime

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian president says the Israeli regime’s rampage of unprecedented scale against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip will drive the final nail in the coffin of the “fake Zionist regime.”

Ebrahim Raisi made the remarks in a speech to Iran’s parliament on Tuesday before submitting the budget bill for the next fiscal year.

“We believe that the nations have today stood up and are shouting for human rights and the implementation of justice and a new world order,” the Iranian president said, referring to the world-wide rallies and protests against the weeks-long Israeli carnage in the besieged strip.

The onslaught has so far left nearly 16,000 Palestinians killed, two thirds of them women and children.

Condemning the Western support for Israel, President Raisi also said, “The genocide is a source of sorrow for humanity, and it is more unfortunate that the supporters of the genocide are those who claim to be advocates of human rights.”

He also highlighted inaction by the international organizations and institutions, saying they “have lost their efficiency and effectiveness in front of the domination system.”

