President Raisi says Iran never distanced itself from nuclear negotiations

“Iran is generally recognized as a country rich with oil and gas. Heavy emphasis on these two sectors has overshadowed other capabilities of the country. The first step in this regard is to introduce the Islamic Republic’s export capabilities and get familiar with those of other countries,” Raisi said in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Iran Expo 2023.

He said his administration, therefore, intends to upgrade the level of its commercial and economic interactions with most of the countries it has relations with.

Raisi also noted that his administration has managed to export more than $50 billion worth of commodities ever since it took office in early August 2021, smashing a 40-year record.

The notable figure demonstrates that the government is fairly determined to support production, the Iranian president added.

Highlighting Iran’s growth in different spheres, including exports, he stated such achievements were made despite US pressures and Western sanctions.

Raisi said Iranian scientists and industrialists have achieved anything that was banned under the sanctions. He added that economic operators have also circumvented and offset the sanctions regime.

He called on executive agencies and businessmen not to stop at this stage, complete the added-value chain in the mining industries and prevent the sale of raw materials, and boost employment, production as well as exports.

Raisi also underlined the importance of both quantity and quality throughout production and export processes, noting that quality must not be overlooked for the sake of larger quantity.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president referred to the talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and termination of anti-Iran sanctions, emphasizing that his administration will not tie the country’s progress and settlement of the problems to the JCPOA.

“It was the United States that left the negotiating table, and it was the European parties that did not fulfill their commitments and reneged on their obligations under the deal,” Raisi underscored, reminding the European parties to the JCPOA – Britain, France and Germany – that Iran has logical and legitimate demands.

The Iranian president also stated that Iran Expo 2023 exhibition, which kicked off on May 7 and will run through May 10, serves as a proper ground for the development of economic and commercial ties between Iran and other countries.

The event, also dubbed the 5th Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran, showcases the trade and investment opportunities in the country for foreign businessmen and entrepreneurs.