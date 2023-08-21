Monday, August 21, 2023
type here...
Media WireInt'l RelationsSelected

Raisi, Biden won’t meet on sidelines of UNGA: Spokesman

By IFP Media Wire
Raisi and Biden

Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Iran Nasser Kanaani has ruled out the possibility of any meeting between the Iranian and US presidents on the sidelines of the upcoming meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Asked by reporters about the likelihood of a meeting between the presidents of Iran and the US in New York, Kanaani said at a press conference on Monday, “Such a plan is not on the agenda.”

He stressed that Iran and the US are involved in “indirect negotiations” which relate to a series of definite issues, such as the exchange of prisoners and the release of Iran’s foreign assets.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian dismissed any connection between the exchange of prisoners with the US and the release of Iran’s assets frozen abroad.

He stated that the agreement between Iran and the US, mediated by a third country, contains two separate agendas about the prisoner swap and the release of Iran’s assets.

The indirect exchange of messages between Iran and the US has been in progress for months, the top diplomat added, stressing, “We have never been after an interim or little-for-little agreement.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks