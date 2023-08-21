Raisi, Biden won’t meet on sidelines of UNGA: Spokesman

Asked by reporters about the likelihood of a meeting between the presidents of Iran and the US in New York, Kanaani said at a press conference on Monday, “Such a plan is not on the agenda.”

He stressed that Iran and the US are involved in “indirect negotiations” which relate to a series of definite issues, such as the exchange of prisoners and the release of Iran’s foreign assets.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian dismissed any connection between the exchange of prisoners with the US and the release of Iran’s assets frozen abroad.

He stated that the agreement between Iran and the US, mediated by a third country, contains two separate agendas about the prisoner swap and the release of Iran’s assets.

The indirect exchange of messages between Iran and the US has been in progress for months, the top diplomat added, stressing, “We have never been after an interim or little-for-little agreement.”