Official says quake death toll in Turkey surpassed 43,500

Soylu’s statement came amid rubble removal efforts in 11 provinces devastated by the Feb. 6 quakes.

In a bid to provide shelter to the earthquake victims, 69,766 tents were set up in the worst affected provinces of Hatay, and 66,685 in Kahramanmaras. At the same time, 49,670 tents were setup in Gaziantep, 45,852 in Adıyaman, 25,380 in Malatya, 17,515 in Adana, 8,838 in Sanlıurfa, 7,170 in Osmaniye, 6,328 in Diyarbakir and 3,605 in Kilis.

Soylu noted that the damage assessment rate for the earthquakes in Kahramanmaras is between 75-80%, and that 750,000 independent sections with commercial areas were damaged.