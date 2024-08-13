Putin says Ukraine to receive proper response in Russia’s border regions

“The enemy will certainly receive a proper response, and all the goals we face will undoubtedly be achieved,” Putin said at an operational meeting with representatives of the law enforcement on the situation in the Kursk region.

The relative calm situation in the Bryansk Region today does not guarantee that this will continue, we need to prepare for different scenarios, Putin continued.

Kiev’s action in Russia’s Kursk Region aims to stop the offensive of Russian troops along the front line, Putin said.

“Such actions, of course, pursue the main military goal of stopping the offensive of our troops to completely liberate the territory of the Lugansk [also known as Luhansk] and Donetsk People’s Republics, the territory of Novorossiya,” he added.

The pace of the offensive of the Russian forces on the front line after the events in the Kursk Region not only did not decrease, but increased by 1.5 times, the president said, adding that despite Kiev’s provocations, Russian troops were advancing along the entire line of contact.

He pledged that an assessment of the current developments in Russia’s Kursk Region would be made.

The main task of the Russian Defense Ministry at the moment is to push the Ukrainian troops back from Russian territory, the president added. Russian border guards must ensure reliable protection of the state borders, he also said.

The fight against Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups is one of the main tasks of work in the Kursk Region, Putin added.

The defense ministry must kick the enemy out of the region, Putin stressed.

The situation in the Kursk Region shows that Kiev rejects all the peace proposals of Moscow and mediators, Putin stated.

“Apparently, the enemy is striving to improve its negotiating positions in the future, but what kind of negotiations can we talk about at all with people who indiscriminately strike at civilians, civilian infrastructure, or try to create a threat to nuclear energy facilities? What can we talk about with them at all?”

Ukraine launched an attack on Kursk Region last week, the largest cross-border assault since the outbreak of the conflict, with media reports suggesting that the offensive involved some of Kiev’s best-equipped brigades. While Ukrainian forces made some gains, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed the advance had been halted. The Russian military has estimated Kiev’s losses at around 1,600 troops and 200 armored vehicles.