Putin inaugurated for fifth term as president of Russia

The 71-year-old veteran politician was reelected earlier this year with a record 87.28% of the vote.

Commenting on the future of Russia and its relations with other nations, Putin stressed that “we do not refuse dialogue with Western states. The choice is theirs: do they intend to continue trying to restrain the development of Russia, continue the policy of aggression and relentless pressure that they have pursued for years, or look for a path to cooperation and peace”.

This cooperation must include discussions on issues of security and strategic stability, according to the Russian president. However, any talks must be carried out with mutual respect on equal terms, and without “arrogance, conceit, and personal exclusivity”, Putin insisted.

“Together with our partners in Eurasian integration and other sovereign development centers, we will continue to work to form a multipolar world order and an equal and indivisible security system,” Putin continued. At the same time, Russia will strive to remain self-sufficient and competitive, he added.

Putin also stressed the importance of remembering “the tragic price of internal turmoil and upheaval”. In order to ensure its unity and independence, Russia’s statehood and socio-political system must be flexible and resistant to any challenges and threats, the president insisted.

The president also said society has changed in recent years, and has begun to value “reliability, mutual responsibility, sincerity, decency, nobility and courage.”

Putin went on to promise to use his powers as head of state to ensure that all Russian citizens who have proven their loyalty and have shown “their best human and professional qualities” are given leading positions in public administration, the economy, and other spheres.