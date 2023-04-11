Putin critic facing 25 years in jail says regrets nothing

Kara-Murza, told a Moscow court that he was “proud” of his political views during his final hearing on Monday.

He was arrested in April 2022 after returning to Moscow to campaign against Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Russian prosecutors have requested a 25-year sentence in prison for criminal offenses that include treason, spreading fakes about the Russian army, and facilitating activities of an undesirable organization, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Kara-Murza delivered closing remarks before the court.

“I’m in jail for my political views; for speaking out against the war in Ukraine, for many years of struggle against [Vladimir] Putin’s dictatorship, for facilitating the adoption of personal international sanctions under the Magnitsky Act against human rights violators. Not only do I not repent of any of this, I am proud of it,” Kara-Murza said

The opposition politician added he blamed himself for not being able to convince enough of his “compatriots” and politicians of democratic countries of the danger that the current regime in the Kremlin poses for Russia and the world.

Kara-Murza stated he hoped “that the day will come when the darkness over our country will dissipate,” adding, “even today, even in the darkness surrounding us, even sitting in this cage, I love my country and believe in our people. I believe that we can walk this path.”

Kara-Murza confirmed on Twitter that the verdict for his case would be announced on April 17.

Last month, the Joe Biden administration imposed sanctions on a number of Russian individuals connected to the arbitrary detention of Kara-Murza.