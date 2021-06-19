Presidential Contenders Congratulate Raisi on His Election Victory

Abdolnasser Hemmati, Mohsen Rezaei, and Amir-Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi have, in separate messages, congratulated Ebrahim Raisi on winning the presidential elections.

Hemmati said in his message that the Iranian nation expects to have a life full of hope, calm, and prosperity.

“I hope your government will bring honour for the Islamic Republic, improve the people’s livelihood and lives, and bring welfare for the great nation of Iran with your measures at the domestic and international level,” he noted.

Mohsen Rezaei, who ranked second in the elections, also wished success for his conservative rival, and said the people’s turnout indicated they will spare no effort to reinforce the country’s power and security.

Qazizadeh Hashemi also said he supports the people’s votes and wishes success for Raisi during his time in office.