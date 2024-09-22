President Pezeshkian calls on UN to fulfill duties in order to end Israel’s crimes

Talking to reporters in Tehran on Sunday before departing for New York to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Pezeshkian added that if the United Nations were to properly carry out its mission, no country would be able to bomb and kill people simply because of its scientific and technological superiority.

He mentioned that he will use the opportunity at the United Nations to discuss these issues in meetings with officials from other countries.

Pezeshkian also expressed hope that during his trip to New York, he would be able to convey the voice of the Iranian nation and Iran’s belief in seeking justice and righteousness to the countries of the world.

The president further described the United Nations as one of the most important institutions and a great achievement of humanity, adding that the presence of presidents from various countries at the UN is an opportunity to create peace and calm in the world.

He also mentioned that one of his other objectives during the trip to New York is to engage in discussions with Iranian expatriates in the US and convey the realities of Iran to them.

“As we stated during the elections, Iran belongs to all Iranians, whether those who are in Iran or those who reside abroad.”