President Pezeshkian to visit New York on Tuesday

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to New York on Tuesday to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Mehdi Sanaei, the President’s political advisor, wrote on the social media platform X that “the President will head to New York on Tuesday after ringing the bell to mark the first day of the new school year. On Wednesday morning local time, he will address the UN General Assembly.”

Sanaei added: “He will also hold meetings and consultations with heads of various countries and the UN Secretary-General, as well as attend sessions with think tanks, certain institutions, and members of the Iranian diaspora.”

