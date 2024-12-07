President Pezeshkian attends Student Day in Tehran

The president addressed the students participating in the ceremony, with his speech focusing on the current problems faced by the country, their causes and solutions and how his government is addressing them.

Pezeshkian recited extracts of Nahj al-Balaghah, a collection of sermons, letters, and sayings by the first Shia imam, Imam Ali (AS) that offers teachings on how to practice piety and justice in an effort to be a good servant to God.

The president referred to the country’s problems which he blamed on wrong decisions and disputes among different parties, saying that time and planning coupled with correct implementation are needed to resolve those problems.

The government needs the assistance of people including university students to resolve the existing issues, he added.

Further in his remarks, the president said that the National Vision Document announced by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is a progressive framework for the country’s advancement.

“From the very first day, I declared that our goal is the Vision and policies of the Supreme Leader, according to which Iran will become a developed country with a leading position in science, economy, and technology, serving as an inspiration in the region.”

Pezeshkian also said that Iranian students and academics should stay in their country to build it, adding that the government is working on that goal and is enhancing its relations with academia.

The president called on students to seek their rights “based on dialog”, telling them that “future is what they build”, and that the government wants them to have active participation in resolving the existing problems and help in the progress of the country.

Prior to Pezeshkian’s speech, a group of students representing eight movements raised students’ demands and shared their views on economic and political issues.

President Pezeshkian also paid a visit to an exhibition showcasing the latest achievements made by knowledge-based companies belonging to Sharif University’s academics, which covered various fields including artificial intelligence, and industrial equipment among others.