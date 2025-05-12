President Pezeshkian says Iran seeks agreement in negotiations with US

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, President Pezeshkian underscored his administration’s commitment to preserving the country’s nuclear achievements.

The President stressed that any speculation about discarding Iran’s entire nuclear infrastructure is completely unacceptable.

He said that nuclear technology and the advancements made by Iranian scientists in the peaceful nuclear sector have applications in various fields, including agriculture, environmental protection, industry, and medicine, adding that therefore, the Islamic Republic will steadfastly continue its peaceful nuclear activities.

President Pezeshkian pointed out that Iran has never sought, and will never seek, nuclear weapons, stating that it opposes such arms.

In accordance with the Supreme Leader’s decree, the manufacturing of nuclear weapons is religiously forbidden, Pezeshkian said.

The President emphasized Iran’s principled policy of pursuing peaceful interactions with the world, adding that Tehran is serious about the indirect negotiations with the United States and is actively seeking an agreement.

“We engage in dialogue because we desire peace. Our country is committed to promoting stability and security in the region, and we believe that the nations in this area are like brothers, living together in harmony and tranquility. There is no need for external intervention from beyond the region to address our concerns. It is the Zionist regime that seeks to create insecurity and unrest in the area.”

Earlier on Sunday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff led their respective delegations in the talks, which lasted several hours in Muscat and were mediated by the Omani foreign minister.

The discussions focused on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions, key points of contention between Tehran and Washington.