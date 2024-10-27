President Pezeshkian condoles deaths of 4 Iranian soldiers killed in Israeli attacks

“Enemies of Iran should know these brave people are standing fearlessly in defence of their land and will respond to any stupidity with tact and intelligence,” Pezeshkian wrote on X.

At least four soldiers were killed in a wave of Israeli attacks across the country.

The strikes targeted parts of military sites in the capital Tehran as well as the western and southwestern provinces of Ilam and Khuzestan, with Iran’s air defense saying the attacks were “successfully intercepted and countered”.

The attacks caused “limited damage” in some locations and the dimensions of the incident are under investigation, it added.