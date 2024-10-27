Media WireLocalSecuritySelected

President Pezeshkian condoles deaths of 4 Iranian soldiers killed in Israeli attacks

By IFP Media Wire
Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian offered his condolences to the families of soldiers killed in Israeli attacks, saying they sacrificed their lives to defend their homeland. He added that Tehran would retaliate fearlessly and wisely against any act of folly targeting their country.

“Enemies of Iran should know these brave people are standing fearlessly in defence of their land and will respond to any stupidity with tact and intelligence,” Pezeshkian wrote on X.

At least four soldiers were killed in a wave of Israeli attacks across the country.

The strikes targeted parts of military sites in the capital Tehran as well as the western and southwestern provinces of Ilam and Khuzestan, with Iran’s air defense saying the attacks were “successfully intercepted and countered”.

The attacks caused “limited damage” in some locations and the dimensions of the incident are under investigation, it added.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks