Pope Francis calls on world to ‘silence sound of arms’ in Christmas speech

Francis addressed the conflict in Ukraine directly in his Urbi et Orbi message, calling for “gestures of dialogue and encounter, in order to achieve a just and lasting peace”.

Speaking from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, the pope called for leaders to “open the door” to negotiations.

“May the sound of arms be silenced in war-torn Ukraine,” the 88-year-old pontiff said.

Ukrainian officials criticised Francis in March after he said the country should have “the courage to raise the white flag” and negotiate an end to the war with Russia. The Vatican’s director of communications later clarified that Francis was calling for a “diplomatic solution in search of a just and lasting peace”.

Francis also used his Christmas Day message to address the conflict in the Middle East, calling for “the doors of dialogue and peace [to] be flung open”.

“I think of the Christian communities in Israel and Palestine, particularly in Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is extremely grave,” he stated, adding, “May there be a ceasefire, may the hostages be released and aid be given to the people worn out by hunger and by war.”

The conflict has raged for nearly 15 months, while repeated ceasefire efforts have stalled. Both sides blamed each other again on Christmas Day for the failure to reach a truce.

Gaza’s health ministry announced in a statement on Wednesday that more than 45,361 Palestinians have been killed since Hamas-led fighters attacked southern Israel on 7 October 2023. Thousands more people are believed to be buried under the rubble and tens of thousands have been wounded.

Francis urged people to “tear down all walls of separation”, citing examples that ranged from the ideologies that “so often mark political life” to physical walls. He called for a “mutually agreed solution” to bring down the border wall that has divided the Mediterranean island of Cyprus since 1974.

He also called for a ceasefire in Sudan, which has been ravaged by 20 months of civil war, leaving millions at risk of famine.

“May the son of the most high sustain the efforts of the international community to facilitate access to humanitarian aid for the civilian population of Sudan and to initiate new negotiations for a ceasefire,” he said.

Francis opened the “holy door” of St Peter’s Basilica on Christmas Eve, launching the jubilee year of Catholic celebrations that are expected to draw more than 30 million pilgrims to Rome.

Francis urged people in his address on Wednesday to make the most of the jubilee year.

“I invite every individual and all people of all nations to have the courage to walk through the door, to become pilgrims of hope, to silence the sounds of arms and overcome divisions,” he added.