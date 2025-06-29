Police say Mossad agent captured in Tehran Metro

Brigadier General Saeed Montazerolmahdi stated that the Mossad spy was apprehended at Imam Khomeini Metro Station in Southern Tehran.

The police spokesperson added that the arrested individual had been involved in manufacturing drones and micro UAVs in Western Tehran province and was reporting on the performance of Iran’s air defense system through contact with an internal handler.

He also noted that the individual had been sending highly detailed and accurate location data of sensitive sites.

Among other discoveries by police forces are: The arrest of individuals who sent the locations of the national broadcaster’s facilities and a senior official’s residence in exchange for $2,000.

The arrest of a suspect in Ashkhaneh, North Khorasan province, for photographing a grain silo, flour factory, and other sensitive sites.

The apprehension of operatives working for the Zionist regime using micro UAVs and explosive-laden quadcopters in the deserts around Tehran, along with their control equipment, bombs, and drones.These individuals were detained by the Intelligence Division of Tehran Police.