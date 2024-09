The police put the number of the death-causing accidents at 264, saying the road crashes also left 8,156 people injured.

The police however noted that the number of casualties during the same period was lower than last year.

The Iranian authorities registered 220 trips across roads in Iran from August 31, 2024 until this Friday.

Millions of people travelled to the holy city of Mashhad and the northern provinces of Gilan and Mazandaran during the holidays of last week.