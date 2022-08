The commander of Sistan and Baluchestan police announced the confiscation of 1.1 tons of illicit drugs in an operation in the southeast of Iran.

Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said on Sunday that 6 smugglers were detained by the police.

A total of 1 ton and 180 kg of narcotics were seized from the smugglers, General Taheri added.

The anti-narcotics operations were launched in the province’s cities of Saravan, Iranshahr, and Khash, he further noted.