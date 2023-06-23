Number of poisoned alcohol deaths in Iran’s Karaj rises to 17

The head of the Justice Department of Alborz Province says since June 13, 2023, 191 people have visited provincial capital city of Karaj’s hospitals with poisoning symptoms after drinking alcohol that contained methanol.

The official added that only 4 people were hospitalized including two who are still intubated.

Police have identified those responsible for the poisoning of the people. So far, 9 of them have been arrested. They are accused of adding water and methanol to industrial alcohol and selling it to people.