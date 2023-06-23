Friday, June 23, 2023
Number of poisoned alcohol deaths in Iran’s Karaj rises to 17

By IFP Editorial Staff
The number of people killed by poisoned alcohol in the Iranian city of Karaj, near Tehran, has risen to 17.

The head of the Justice Department of Alborz Province says since June 13, 2023, 191 people have visited provincial capital city of Karaj’s hospitals with poisoning symptoms after drinking alcohol that contained methanol.

The official added that only 4 people were hospitalized including two who are still intubated.

Police have identified those responsible for the poisoning of the people. So far, 9 of them have been arrested. They are accused of adding water and methanol to industrial alcohol and selling it to people.

