Unveiling Picasso’s works in Tehran: 26 rare pieces on display

According to the public relations office of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, the exhibition will include 26 aquatint pieces from the Tauromachia collection, or The Art of Bullfighting, which have never before been displayed in Iran.

The Tauromachia collection is a significant artistic portfolio consisting of 26 aquatint prints, created in an edition of 261, and is housed in major museums worldwide, including New York’s Museum of Modern Art,

MoMA.

This exhibition is being organized with the cooperation and approval of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, as well as the Niavaran Palace Museum.

It is a collaborative effort between various Tehran museums and will be held in the galleries of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art.

The museum, with the participation of art specialists, researchers, and documentary experts, is preparing this exhibition as part of its cultural programming for the upcoming Persian New Year celebrations.