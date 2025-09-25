Pezeshkian: No talks if only Iran abides by commitments

“While we were negotiating, the Zionist regime attacked our country,” Pezeshkian said.

“When the JCPOA was signed, the Islamic Republic of Iran fully complied with it. Who tore it apart? What kind of negotiation is this, where we must adhere to our commitments but they do not honor theirs?”

The President stressed that aggressive powers commit any form of aggression and crime, yet label every act of resistance against such aggression as terrorism.

He reiterated: “Iran seeks peace and stability, but it will never submit to coercion. The reimposition of sanctions is undesirable, but it is not the end of the road, and we will not surrender in the face of it.”

Pezeshkian underlined that as long as the language of coercion prevails, no meaningful dialogue can take place.

“Iran has never sought, and does not seek, nuclear weapons,” he said.

“We do not reject dialogue, but dialogue only has meaning when it is pursued without coercion and on an equal footing.”

Referring to Washington’s record of hostility toward the Islamic Republic since the 1979 Revolution, Pezeshkian remarked: “The United States has consistently tried to create problems for Iran and fuel insecurity and war in the region. The Islamic Republic does not seek war or conflict, but any act of aggression will be met with powerful and decisive retaliation that leaves the aggressor to regret its actions.”