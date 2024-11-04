Pezeshkian says ceasefire ‘could affect’ Iran’s response to Israel’s attack

“If they (the Israelis) make a revision in their behavior, accept a ceasefire and stop killing the oppressed and innocent people of the region, it could have an effect on the type and intensity of our response,” Pezeshkian said in a cabinet session on Sunday.

However, he insisted that Iran will not leave “unanswered” any act of aggression against its sovereignty and security.

The Iranian president warned the Israeli authorities that they will receive a “tooth-breaking” response if they “commit a mistake” against the Islamic Republic.

On October 26, Israeli warplanes used US-controlled airspace over Iraq to fire projectiles at military installations in Iran’s Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces in flagrant breach of the country’s national sovereignty.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces confirmed that a significant number of the missiles were intercepted, and the Israeli warplanes were blocked from entering Iran’s airspace.

Iran has stressed it is resolved to respond to the act of aggression and will not abandon its right.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday warned the United States and Israel that they will definitely receive a crushing response for their atrocities.

Pezeshkian further slammed the hypocritical approach of the United States and European countries to the regional crisis and said all countries in the region now know that “Iran seeks to establish peace and stability and the Zionist regime seeks to intensify the crisis and war in the region.”

“We have never started a war and have never recommended any country to go to war. It has been the United States that has always waged wars in different parts of the world, including our region,” he emphasized.

The president added that the US keeps the fire of war raging in the region through its support for the Israeli regime.

Pointing to Israel’s acts of crime and aggression to fan the flame of war and bloodshed in the region, he stated the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the forner head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, in Tehran late in July exposed its warmongering policies.

Some countries had called on Iran to show self-restraint in the hope of a ceasefire and secession of Israel’s massacre of innocent women and children but the regime escalated its crimes and spread its criminal acts to Lebanon, Pezeshkian pointed out.

He blasted the “shameful and disgraceful” silence of the self-proclaimed defenders of human rights towards Israeli killing of tens of thousands of innocent and oppressed women and children in Gaza and Lebanon.

“We have never dropped bombs and missiles on the women and children of any country and we have never deprived any people of water, food, and medicine, but they have committed all these crimes against humanity,” the Iranian president continued.

They are leveling unfounded allegations against Iran to force nations into obeying their demands, he added, emphasizing that the free peoples in the world will never succumb to oppression.