Peyman Maadi named jury member at Morocco film festival

Iranian actor and director Peyman Maadi has been selected as a member of the jury for the Marrakech Film Festival, in Morocco, chaired by Oscar-winning South Korean director Bong Joon-ho.

Maadi will join Anya Taylor-Joy, Jenna Ortega, Celine Song, Julia Ducournau, Karim Aïnouz, and Hakim Belabbes as jury members for the festival’s main competition section, with Bong Joon-ho leading the panel.

The jury will evaluate 14 debut and sophomore films in the official competition, aiming to discover emerging global cinematic talents.

Peyman Maadi gained international acclaim for his role in Asghar Farhadi’s A Separation, which won the Berlin Golden Bear and the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, earning him the Silver Bear for Best Actor.

Maadi has previously served on juries at festivals including Shanghai and Sundance. The Marrakech Film Festival will take place from November 28 to December 6.

