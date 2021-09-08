Persian carpet making to go on display in Portugal

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

An exhibition of Persian carpet making will be held in the Portuguese town of Mira de Aire this month.

The Industrial and Handicraft Textile Museum and the Iranian Embassy in Portugal will jointly stage the 8-day exhibition from September 11.

The show will introduce the Persian carpet weaving craft and put on display samples of hand-woven rugs and selected photos of Iranian carpets.

Iranian hand-woven carpets, known for their delicate designs and high quality, are in great demand internationally.

IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

