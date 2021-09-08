Persian carpet making to go on display in Portugal

An exhibition of Persian carpet making will be held in the Portuguese town of Mira de Aire this month.

The Industrial and Handicraft Textile Museum and the Iranian Embassy in Portugal will jointly stage the 8-day exhibition from September 11.

The show will introduce the Persian carpet weaving craft and put on display samples of hand-woven rugs and selected photos of Iranian carpets.

Iranian hand-woven carpets, known for their delicate designs and high quality, are in great demand internationally.