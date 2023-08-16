Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Perseid meteor shower lights up Iran’s sky

By IFP Editorial Staff

The annual Perseid, one of the biggest meteor showers, reached its peak this week in southwestern Iranian province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari and sent bright trails of light streaking across the night sky.

From August 11 to 14, best time to watch the shower this year, over 100 shooting stars per hour were visible in the night sky.

Meteor showers happen when the earth moves through fields of debris floating around in space. When the earth passes by, those bits get caught in our atmosphere and burn up, creating streaking lights.

Amateur astronomers and those interested in the night sky can easily watch Perseid meteor shower as the amazing phenomenon can be observed by naked eye.

Here are some breathtaking pictures of the shower in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, on August 14, 2023:

