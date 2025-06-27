People of Tehran to hold funeral for 60 martyrs of Zionist regime’s aggression

According to the Tehran governor’s office, all executive departments in the capital will suspend operations for the day to allow employees and the general public to participate in the ceremony that has been described as a display of national unity and deep respect for the sacrifices of the fallen.

The martyrs include 4 children, 4 women, military commanders, nuclear scientists, and media professionals.

Notably, several families will bid farewell to multiple members simultaneously. The day has been officially declared a public holiday in Tehran to facilitate widespread attendance at the funeral and to honor the profound sacrifices made by the martyrs.